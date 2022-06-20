White Mountain Safe House will host its 14th annual fundraiser Sultry Summer Gala at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the Performing Arts Center on the Snowflake-Taylor Campus of Northland Pioneer College.

Advance tickets are $8, adult tickets at the door are $10, student tickets are $6 and children 5 and under are free. Doors open at 6 p.m.

For tickets, call 928-536-4082 or 928-536-6250.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.