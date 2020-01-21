On Sunday, Jan. 19, three days before the 47th anniversary of Roe v Wade, dozens of St. Johns residents joined together for a March for Life. The residents walked one mile from the New Covenant Church next to the Post Office to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Afterwards, participants listened to two “survivors of the abortion culture,” Susan and Laura Redinger, and joined in prayer together. Participants in this year’s march were representative of all the different churches in the area. The national March for Life will be held this Saturday, March 24 in Washington D.C. and in states across the nation.
Women should have reproductive freedom. It's a personal decision.
