Sanctity of Life Day march
Photo by Amber Shepard

On Sunday, Jan. 19, three days before the 47th anniversary of Roe v Wade, dozens of St. Johns residents joined together for a March for Life. The residents walked one mile from the New Covenant Church next to the Post Office to the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Afterwards, participants listened to two “survivors of the abortion culture,” Susan and Laura Redinger, and joined in prayer together. Participants in this year’s march were representative of all the different churches in the area. The national March for Life will be held this Saturday, March 24 in Washington D.C. and in states across the nation.

Tags

(1) comment

cakeman

Women should have reproductive freedom. It's a personal decision.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.