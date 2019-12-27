PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Pinetop-Lakeside Sanitary District’s (PLSD) Nov. 13 board meeting listed as an agenda item, “Discussion and possible action regarding the Rotary Biomixer and the demolition of or possible sale of the equipment.” The minutes, which were posted after they were approved at the Dec. 11, board meeting, stated, “By consensus there was no action taken.” That was not what circulated in the community following the November meeting. As a result, the December meeting was filled with concerned people who came to listen and/or to be heard.
In a Dec. 8, Facebook post on Neighbors Helping Neighbors in the White Mountains’ page, a post by Larry Rom wrote, “Want to ask if you have heard that the Pinetop-Lakeside Sanitary District (PLSD) Board of Directors voted to shut down the digester at the Nov. 2019 PLSD Board meeting? I can barely believe this is happening, and have been in shock since I heard the news. What a waste of $3.4M of taxpayers money, AND a successful community recycling outlet. I think the public should demand an explanation and, hopefully, a re-vote. I’m organizing a “Save the Digester” group. Our group has come up with 31 comments/questions for PLSD Board at (the) next PLSD Board Mtg. This particular meeting is at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. We will speak during their “Call to the Public” (when each person is allowed 3 minutes to speak). We need concerned citizens to help show support and to help us present the questions by reading some of them during the Call to the Public. If you are a concerned citizen, as I believe you are, can you help us?”
The Dec. 11 meeting was packed. Ten people came forward to speak at Call to the Public, the first being Gary Atkin, who is retired from 40 years in the water and wastewater industry — which happens to include a stint serving the PLSD board as its district manager from 1999 to 2001. Atkin was the first to address what the subsequent speakers alleged as PLSD’s need to communicate with the public. With District Manager David Smith’s personnel review also listed on the evening’s agenda, Atkin suggested that as part of Smith’s evaluation, the board should focus on communication. He also suggested the formation of a citizen’s advisory group stating, “I do not know how many times you get this many people out to a meeting.” He offered to be part of such an advisory group.
Following Atkin, nine other avid supporters of the digester and composting took their three minute turns to address issues regarding communication with the public as well as going on record with their inquiries and concerns regarding composting, whether or not the digester was still operating or was out of service, whether such problems are technical, financial or mechanical, and also making requests for records and data which led to the consideration of retiring the digester and selling or demolishing it.
Open Meeting Law (OML) prohibits the board from discussing or taking any action on any item raised at call to the public, but in Smith’s agendized report to the board, he did provide an update on items listed on the agenda for his report — collections, the treatment plant, composting and an update on composting equipment. He made a point of frequently looking to the district’s attorney to ensure he was not violating OML. It was at this time Smith make a clarification regarding the digester, saying, “It is a mixer and not a digester – a rotary biomixer and there is about a dozen in North America; one in Australia.”
Smith said that they have been using the mixer for 16 years now and there are 76 bars which go around it; they started at 2 inches, he said, and are now at 5/8 or 11/16 and are 125 feet long. The estimate to replace them is $197,000 to $270,000. He added that “they are too thin to weld.”
“Never said we were stopping (composting),” said Smith, just doing it differently.”
Smith said there is no market for a used digester and they are just taking one piece of equipment and trading it for another.
Smith invited people to talk to him. “Am I that scary a guy?” He said he is at PLSD Monday through Thursday beginning at 7 a.m., and that he would even make himself available on Friday.
“We may disagree, but I think we are all adults. I may learn something; you may learn something.”
Later in the week Smith told the Independent “On the surface it all looks good – save the world. How much energy are you using to do this? There is good and bad in it.”
A few days after the board meeting, PLSD Board Member Chris Kengla said, “A large number of those people (at Call to the Public) know who I am and where I am; (it was) done on a mob mentality. Not one has made an effort to contact us.”
“The bottom line is I am green,” continued Kengla. “I have been fighting for the compost for this side of the deal. I always said, over my dead body, but I am for using different cheaper technology. I have been composting for years. Tubes are not efficient. Nobody is getting rid of it. The rotary mixer is a jaded cow. It is not efficient. The carbon footprint is using too much electricity. As to communication, that is false and is not warranted. Anyone can stop in my place of business.
“The digester is still up and running; it still has useful life but we are moving toward different technology to do the same thing – trying to find new technology cuts a fraction of the cost of electricity.
“Dave said there are 12 (rotary biomixers) but I think there is like 5. Luke Air Force Base wanted to put one in but felt it was not efficient. We are talking and playing it smart.”
The day following the PLSD board meeting Atkin went to the PLSD office with four requests for information and met with Mark Heberer, PLSD’s financial manager; he returned on Dec. 16 to get the requested information and said Heberer took him in to meet with Dave Smith to answer some of his questions. At that time Smith invited him to tour the biomixer.
Atkin said that the new technology that will replace the digester has already been ordered and paid for, but not delivered.
It was also on the Dec. 16 visit to PLSD that Atkin dropped off five letters to the board with an additional for Smith. Atkin’s correspondence dealt with a Dec. 10 post made by PLSD on their Facebook (FB) page, and the subsequent removal of Atkin’s reply post which advised readers of the Save the Digest group inviting them to their page if they wanted more information.
Atkin and his wife, Ellen, are administrators of the Save the Digester FB page where there is currently 32 members and almost double that of previewers. Anyone can find the page, but only a person who has joined the group can see who is in the group or what they post.
Smith told the Independent that he was the author of the Dec. 10 FB post. He said that upon hearing misinformation in the community, “I was just trying to get some information out there — just trying to give an explanation; I did not think it was an appropriate place for them to be advertising on our site.”
“I am in my office four days a week,” explained Smith; if they had come to my office a week ahead (of the board meeting), maybe I could have answered 90% of their questions. I do not feel their approach was appropriate.”
The rotary biomixer in question, commonly referred to as the digester by the community, was purchased in 2003 at a cost of $2.23 million for the whole digester facility. In 2006 it was said to be the only digester west of the Mississippi River and a model of environmental effectiveness – so much so that other countries have come to PLSD to tour the facility.
The next meeting of the PLSD board is on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 6 p.m. More information is on their website at www.plsd.com.
As a side note, the District's Facebook PSA only went to the 38 Facebook users who follow their page. There are 8200+ ratepayers who need to know this information. The PLSD management and board want concerned/interested ratepayers to approach them privately to ask questions or gather information. What is wrong with this picture? Ever play Chinese Whispers in kindergarten? Let's say five ratepayers call or sit down with the powers-that-be and ask their questions. Then, each one goes home and relays the information they received to five more people. Now we have 25 people with information to repeat to others. See where I'm going here? So, we're right back where we started... misinformation, conflicting information. Yes, a regular and official newsletter would cost the District (i.e., the ratepayers) time and some money. But, when all is said and done, which scenario is really more costly to our community? Thank you for listening. ~E. Atkin, Lakeside
