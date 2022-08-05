The Small Business Development Center, hosted by Northland Pioneer College in concert with local cities and Chambers, have organized PLEASE Buy Local events throughout the region. The events are being promoted in the Valley and Tucson to encourage our fellow Arizonans to visit the White Mountains. All events will take place on Saturday.
• The Hello Holbrook Showcase will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 E Arizona in Holbrook.
• The White Mountains Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the WME Village 8 Theater at 1501 W White Mountain Blvd in Lakeside.
• The Farmers Market and Art Walk will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Cooley St. between 9th St and 11th in downtown Show Low.
• The Southern Apache Chamber of Commerce is hosting a regional celebration from 6 to 9 p.m at Ramsey Park located at 199 N Butler St in Eager. The event will include music, dancing, an ice cream social, and a cupcake walk with prizes available from local businesses and vendors.
• The Route 66 Summer Sidewalk Sale will be start at 10 a.m. at Downtown Winslow Historic District. This event is hosted by the Winslow Chamber of Commerce and will feature bargain prices from many local vendors and businesses. Life music at the Route 66 Plaza will also be available.
