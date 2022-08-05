The Small Business Development Center, hosted by Northland Pioneer College in concert with local cities and Chambers, have organized PLEASE Buy Local events throughout the region. The events are being promoted in the Valley and Tucson to encourage our fellow Arizonans to visit the White Mountains. All events will take place on Saturday.

• The Hello Holbrook Showcase will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 100 E Arizona in Holbrook.

