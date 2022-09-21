NPC on The House

Recipients of the “NPC on The House” scholarships, along with family and friends, join The House restaurant’s owner Chris Corbin and NPC administration and staff for a special dinner in recognition of the 2022-23 scholarship awardees.

 Submitted

In 2020, Chris Corbin, owner of the popular Show Low eatery, The House restaurant, was brainstorming with his former partner, Matt McGowan, on ways to give back to the communities which have supported them with their patronage. A native of the White Mountains, Corbin was particularly interested in supporting students in their pursuit of a college education. He and McGowan reached out to NPC Friends and Family Executive Director, Betsyann Wilson, with an offer of three $2,000 scholarships for local high school grads. The NPC On The House Scholarship Fund was born.

Now, for a second year, three high school graduates, one from Show Low, one from Blue Ridge, and one from Snowflake High School, were awarded the valuable scholarship, providing each with $1,000 per semester for the 2022-23 academic year.

