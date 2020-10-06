SNOWFLAKE — Ernest Ralph Feight, a 55-year-old contract bus driver for the Snowflake-Taylor Unified School District, was arrested the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 1, for DUI and a number of other offenses.
There were 23 students and two coaches on the bus when Feight was arrested.
Feight is a resident of Snowflake and works for First Student, a company that supplies bus drivers under contract.
He is charged with aggravated DUI, seven counts of aggravated DUI, seven counts of child neglect, 18 counts of endangerment and one count of shoplifting.
“On Thursday, October 1, at approximately 4:09 p.m., a Snowflake Unified School District bus with 23 students, two coaches and the driver on board were seen at a local convenience store in Star Valley,” Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Raul Garcia stated in an email to the Independent.
He said that Feight was reportedly seen stealing alcohol from a Circle K Convenience store in Star Valley just outside Payson and then drinking it in the parking lot.
“Troopers were also informed that Feight drove away erratically and traveled to the parking lot of a grocery store,” Garcia stated.
He said a DPS sergeant found the school bus in the parking lot of the grocery store with Feight in it.
Garcia said that the trooper reported that Feight allegedly showed signs and symptoms of impairment throughout the contact with him and subsequent investigation into the offenses Feight allegedly committed.
Snowflake-Taylor Unified School District Superintendent Hollis Merrell had no comment .
Jen Biddinger, First Student Communications Manager, said, “At First Student, there is nothing more important than the safety of the students we transport. We understand and share in the concern this incident has caused. Behavior such as this is unacceptable and at odds with what we stand for as a company. We have initiated the termination process. We have been working with the authorities to support their investigation. Given this is an active investigation, we are unable to comment further.”
A quick search of the Arizona Supreme Court website showed no other arrests for Feight.
(1) comment
Another first student incident. At least it has been a while. Maybe they need to rethink their hiring process.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.