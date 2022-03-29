Navajo County

Schools ranked from A to C

Bonnie Brennan School (Winslow, Navajo): A

Snowflake Intermediate (Navajo): A

Taylor Intermediate (Snowflake, Navajo): A

Capps Elementary (Heber, Navajo): A

Linden Elementary: (Show Low, Navajo): A

Round Valley High School: A

Snowflake High School: A

Blue Ridge Jr. High: B

Holbrook High School: B

Mogollon High School (Heber): B

Winslow Jr. High: B

Joseph City Elementary: B

Joseph City High School: B

Nikolaus Homestead Elementary: B

Hulet Elementary (Holbrook): C

Pinon Middle School (Pinon): C

Show Low Jr. High: C

White River Elementary: C

Cradleboard School (Whiteriver): C

Kayanta Middle School (Kayenta): C

Blue Ridge Elementary School: C

Sequoia Village School: C

Joseph City Jr. High: C

Monument Valley High School (Kayenta): C

Winslow High School (Winslow): C

Schools ranked D-F

White Mountain Institute (Show Low): D

Red Mesa High School (Red Mesa): D

Washington School (Winslow): D

Holbrook Jr. High (Holbrook): D

Alchesay High School (Whiteriver): D

Pinon High School (Pinon): D

Jeddito School (Cedar): F

Kayenta Elementary: (Kayenta): D

Mogollon Jr. High (Heber): F

Canyon Day Jr. High (Whiteriver): F

Pinon Elementary (Pinon): D

Apache County

A-C ranked schools:

St John’s High School: A

St Johns: B

Round Valley: B

Chinle Elementary: B

Tsaile Elementary: B

Vernon Elementary: B

Window Rock High School: (Window Rock): C

Tsehootsooi Intermediate: (Window Rock): C

Round Valley Middle School: C

Many Farms Elementary (Chinle): C

Mesa View Elementary (Chinle): C

Red Rock Elementary (Red Mesa): C

Red Mesa Jr. High: C

Round Rock Elementary (Red Mesa): C

Concho Elementary: C

D-F ranked schools:

Valley High School (Sanders): D

Red Valley High School (Red Mesa): F

Chinle Jr. High: D

Canyon De Chelly Elementary (Chinle): D

Tsehootsooi Middle School (Window Rock): D

Sanders Elementary (Sanders): D

Red Mesa Elementary (Red Mesa): D

McNary Elementary (McNary): D

Sanders Middle School (Sanders): F

