Baseball scores

April 23

Mogollon 11-18, Ash Fork/Seligman 0-1

St. Johns 11, Round Valley 4

Show Low 8, Winslow 1

Payson 18, Alchesay 5

Blue Ridge 10, Holbrook 0

April 27

Mogollon 1, Hayden 0

Miami 11, St. Johns 3

Winslow 12, Holbrook 7

Show Low 12, Round Valley 1

Blue Ridge 10, Alchesay 2

Schedule

April 28

Show Low at Joseph City

Snowflake at St. Johns

April 29

Mogollon at Mayer, 2 p.m.

Holbrook at Winslow, 5:30 p.m.

St. Johns at Alchesay, 6 p.m.

April 30

Payson at Snowflake, 1 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Alchesay, 6 p.m.

May 1

Mogollon at Joseph City, noon

May 4

Joseph City at Mogollon, 2 p.m.

Chino Valley at Show Low, 3:45 p.m.

Snowflake at Payson, 6 p.m.

End of regular season

Softball scores

April 23

Round Valley 22, St. Johns 4

Payson 19, Alchesay 0

Holbrook 11, Blue Ridge 9

Winslow 12, Show Low 8

April 24

Blue Ridge 17, St. Johns 12

April 27

Hayden 11, Mogollon 5

Winslow 13, Holbrook 3

Blue Ridge 21, Alchesay 11

Show Low 11, Round Valley 1

St. Johns 6, Miami 4

Schedule

April 28

Show Low at Joseph City

April 29

St. Johns at Alchesay, 4 p.m.

April 30

Pima at Round Valley, 2 p.m.

Blue Ridge at Alchesay, 2 p.m.

Payson at Snowflake, 2:30 p.m.

May 4

Chino Valley at Show Low, 3:45 p.m.

Snowflake at Payson, 6 p.m.

End of regular season

