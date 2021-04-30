Baseball scores
April 23
Mogollon 11-18, Ash Fork/Seligman 0-1
St. Johns 11, Round Valley 4
Show Low 8, Winslow 1
Payson 18, Alchesay 5
Blue Ridge 10, Holbrook 0
April 27
Mogollon 1, Hayden 0
Miami 11, St. Johns 3
Winslow 12, Holbrook 7
Show Low 12, Round Valley 1
Blue Ridge 10, Alchesay 2
Schedule
April 28
Show Low at Joseph City
Snowflake at St. Johns
April 29
Mogollon at Mayer, 2 p.m.
Holbrook at Winslow, 5:30 p.m.
St. Johns at Alchesay, 6 p.m.
April 30
Payson at Snowflake, 1 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Alchesay, 6 p.m.
May 1
Mogollon at Joseph City, noon
May 4
Joseph City at Mogollon, 2 p.m.
Chino Valley at Show Low, 3:45 p.m.
Snowflake at Payson, 6 p.m.
End of regular season
Softball scores
April 23
Round Valley 22, St. Johns 4
Payson 19, Alchesay 0
Holbrook 11, Blue Ridge 9
Winslow 12, Show Low 8
April 24
Blue Ridge 17, St. Johns 12
April 27
Hayden 11, Mogollon 5
Winslow 13, Holbrook 3
Blue Ridge 21, Alchesay 11
Show Low 11, Round Valley 1
St. Johns 6, Miami 4
Schedule
April 28
Show Low at Joseph City
April 29
St. Johns at Alchesay, 4 p.m.
April 30
Pima at Round Valley, 2 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Alchesay, 2 p.m.
Payson at Snowflake, 2:30 p.m.
May 4
Chino Valley at Show Low, 3:45 p.m.
Snowflake at Payson, 6 p.m.
End of regular season
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.