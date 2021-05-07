Baseball scores
May 3
2A play-in game: St. Johns 17, Arizona Lutheran 1 (5)
May 4
Show Low 13, Chino Valley 6
Blue Ridge 8, Camp Verde 1
Snowflake 6, Payson 4
2A play-in game: Scottsdale Prep 15, Round Valley 1
Mogollon 10, Joseph City 3
State tournament schedules
Note: The brackets were scheduled to be released at noon on Wednesday. See azpreps365.com for more details.
3A Conference
First round: 11 a.m. Saturday at high seed
Quarterfinals: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Goodyear Ballpark
Semifinals: Time TBD Thursday at Tempe Diablo Stadium
State championship: 4 p.m. May 17 at Tempe Diablo Stadium
2A Conference
First round: Noon Saturday at high seed
Quarterfinals: 4 p.m. Tuesday at high seed
Semifinals: 4 p.m. May 14 at Goodyear Ballpark
State championship: 4 p.m. May 15 at Tempe Diablo Stadium
1A Conference
First round: Time TBA Friday at Goodyear Ballpark
Quarterfinals: 11 a.m. Saturday at Goodyear Ballpark
Semifinals: Time TBD May 14 at Tempe Diablo Stadium
State championship: 7 p.m. May 15 at Tempe Diablo Stadium
Rankings as of noon Tuesday
Note: Top 16 teams qualify for state tournament in each conference.
3A Conference
1. Valley Christian, 16-1
2. Odyssey Institute, 14-2
3. Yuma Catholic, 16-3
4. Tucson Sabino, 12-5
5. Tucson Pusch Ridge, 13-4
6. Gilbert Christian, 14-5
7. Phoenix Northwest Christian, 11-6
8. San Tan Valley Benjamin Franklin, 11-8
9. American Leadership Academy — Gilbert North, 7-7
10. Chino Valley, 13-5
11. Tucson Empire, 9-7
12. Fountain Hills, 10-7
13. Snowflake, 11-6
14. Safford, 6-8
15. Florence, 11-5
16. Winslow, 12-6
17. Camp Verde, 9-7
18. Wickenburg, 10-9
19. Show Low, 11-7
20. Blue Ridge, 8-7
2A Conference (Final seedings)
1. Scottsdale Christian, 15-2
2. Benson, 12-2
3. Miami, 14-1
4. Tombstone, 13-3
5. Tucson St. Augustine, 11-6
6. Mohave River Valley, 14-4
7. Phoenix Christian, 15-4
8. Horizon Honors, 11-4
9. Morenci Jr./Sr., 10-6
10. Trivium Prep, 12-5
11. Chandler Prep, 9-4
12. Scottsdale Prep, 13-4
13. Kingman Academy, 7-6
14. St. Johns, 7-6
15. Northland Prep, 8-4
16. Willcox, 7-11
17. Bisbee, 7-11
18. Phoenix Country Day, 7-7
19. Arizona Lutheran, 5-9
20. Sedona Red Rock, 7-7
21. Round Valley, 4-10
1A Conference
1. St. David, 15-2
2. Bagdad, 15-1
3. Kearny Ray, 12-2
4. Mogollon, 12-2
5. Williams, 13-4
6. Tempe Prep, 12-4
7. Superior Jr./Sr., 8-5
8. Hayden, 8-7
9. Anthem Prep, 9-6
10. Duncan, 8-5
11. Mohave Accelerated, 4-7
12. Desert Christian, 9-7
13. Lincoln Prep, 4-8
14. Joseph City, 7-9
15. Antelope Union, 7-7
16. Patagonia Union, 5-7
Softball scores
May 4
Joseph City 19, Mogollon 4
Show Low 11, Chino Valley 8
Payson 3, Snowflake 0
2A play-in game: St. Johns 11, St. Augustine 6
State tournament schedules
Note: The brackets were scheduled to be released at noon on Wednesday. See azpreps365.com for more details.
3A Conference
First round: 10 a.m. Saturday at high seed
Quarterfinals: 4 p.m. Tuesday at high seed
Semifinals: 8 p.m. May 14 at Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix
State championship: 11:30 a.m. May 17 at Hillenbrand Stadium, University of Arizona
2A Conference
First round: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday at RMSC
Quarterfinals: 4 p.m. Saturday at RMSC
Semifinals: 6 p.m. May 14 at RMSC
State championship: 7:45 p.m. May 15 at RMSC
1A Conference
First round: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday at RMSC
Quarterfinals: 6 p.m. Saturday at RMSC
Semifinals: 4 p.m. May 14 at RMSC
State championship: 5:30 p.m. May 15 at RMSC
Rankings as of noon Tuesday
Note: Top 16 teams qualify for state tournament in each conference.
3A Conference
1. Tucson Sabino, 16-1
2. Snowflake, 15-1
3. Payson, 16-3
4. Tucson Empire, 12-4
5. Phoenix Bourgade Catholic, 15-2
6. Phoenix Northwest Christian, 15-3
7. Page, 14-4
8. Winslow, 11-6
9. Show Low, 12-5
10. Tucson Tanque Verde, 12-4
11. Chino Valley, 11-7
12. American Leadership Academy — Gilbert North, 13-3
13. Tucson Pusch Ridge, 11-7
14. Kingman, 12-1
15. Coolidge, 10-6
16. Globe, 9-6
17. American Leadership Academy — Ironwood, 10-6
18. Blue Ridge, 7-9
2A Conference (Final seedings)
1. Benson, 17-1
2. Northland Prep, 13-1
3. Mohave River Valley, 17-0
4. Round Valley, 15-1
5. Horizon Honors, 11-1
6. Willcox, 13-3
7. Morenci Jr./Sr., 11-4
8. Eloy Santa Cruz, 11-3
9. Chandler Prep, 10-5
10. Kingman Academy, 8-6
11. Heritage Academy Laveen, 11-5
12. Bisbee, 8-7
13. Pima, 6-9
14. Sedona Red Rock, 6-7
15. St. Johns, 4-12
16. Trivium Prep, 6-10
1A Conference
1. Bagdad, 11-2
2. Williams, 13-6
3. San Manuel Jr./Sr., 12-5
4. St. Michael, 9-5
5. Joseph City, 9-8
6. Superior Jr./Sr., 7-4
7. St. David, 10-5
8. Hayden, 6-8
9. Mogollon, 6-8
10. Desert Christian, 9-9
11. Valley Union, 7-8
12. Kearny Ray, 3-8
13. Mohave Accelerated, 5-7
14. Antelope Union, 7-7
15. Fredonia, 1-9
16. Duncan, 4-11
