SHOW LOW — Transform Holdco, a privately held company owned by ESL Investments, owns the Sears Hometown stores — but here in the White Mountains, it’s the Sears Hometown building owner, local businesswoman Anna Banks, who is left holding the bag.
Last week, Banks locked the doors to the building and terminated the lease of her tenants, authorized dealers of the Sears Hometown Store, James and Angela Williams of Williams Works, LLC.
“Williams Works owes me back rent, they owe a ton of late fees, common area maintenance and so on,” Banks said. “I couldn’t continue to allow them to pay rent late, or not at all.”
Although she declined to give a figure on how much the Williamses owe her other than saying, “a lot,” she says she doesn’t have an issue with the couple, per se. It’s Sears she has an issue with.
“They’re a big corporation getting away with not paying rent or making me even with their authorized dealers,” Banks said.
There were approximately 312 Hometown stores operating across the country in June 2021. The stores are located in mostly rural towns, and are run by independent contractors. The Hometown stores were spun off by Sears in 2012, well before it filed for bankruptcy — and were then bought by Eddie Lampert, owner of ESL Investments. Ever since Lampert, a hedge fund manager, took over, the stores have suffered. In a 2017 article, Business Insider wrote that after Lampert acquired the company, he started “putting shareholders like himself in front of everyone else,” draining the company of vital resources. He also began dismantling the stores’ most recognized brands, like Kenmore and Craftsman. Critics, like David Tawil, president of New York-based Maglan Capital, say “Eddie has orchestrated for himself, and for the benefit of shareholders, the most protracted liquidation in history.”
Banks owned the Hometown dealership until 2019, when, seeing the writing on the wall, she got out of the Sears business.
“Sears filed for bankruptcy in October 2018,” Banks said. “The little stores, they told us, were separate entities. But when we couldn’t get products, I knew it was the same entity.”
In 2020, she turned the store over to the Williamses, although they, too, struggled to get products.
“I essentially gave them the store so they could go in there and sell Sears’ products,” she said. “They took ownership in January 2020, but they struggled the whole time because there wasn’t product availability.”
Now that her tenants are out, Banks is dealing with Sears Hometown, which has refused to pay the back rent — or the storage, because her building is still housing merchandise that belongs to them and she’s losing money while the inventory sits.
“They won’t pay anything,” Banks said, adding that she fears she won’t get her money back — or that Sears will, as they’ve done to others, make her life miserable over this.
Although she feels badly for people who have purchased products from the store and don’t know how to get their merchandise since the lease with Banks’ tenants has been terminated, she says she can’t do anything with the products inside the store.
“People are calling me and there’s nothing I can do to help them,” she said. “I m sorry, but I can’t release their stuff,” she said. “I just don’t want to get into anything with Sears.”
The company will be sending trucks to the Show Low store on Dec. 18, Banks said, and will have five days to remove their inventory. She said when people see the trucks, they can stop to see about getting the items they paid for — or a refund.
“I put a phone number up there (on the door),” she said. “It’s the Sears Hometown phone number.”
She hopes that people will stop calling her, as she has nothing to do with the items in the store, but she added that if they do call her, she will give them Sears Hometown’s district manager’s phone number.
“I can’t put it on Facebook or post it somewhere,” she said, “but if they call me, I’ll give it to them.”
Other Hometown store landlords across the country are — or have been — in the same boat that Banks is in.
A landlord in Wichita Falls, Texas, for example, also changed the locks on a building Sears Hometown had selected for a store location, only to back out days before the store’s grand opening. Sears sued him, alleging that, by changing the locks, the real estate holding company that owned the building had taken possession of its inventory. The landlord counter-sued and that case is ongoing.
And an owner of three Sears Hometown stores in Prineville, Oregon, had her contract cancelled by the company, citing “irregularities” in the way she was running the business. Unable to make her lease payments, she appealed to her landlord, who changed the locks on the building until the matter of who was going to take over the lease could be resolved. Hometown sued for $1.6 million in federal court. The dealer counter-sued for breach of contract. The case has not yet been resolved.
Banks is fearful of going up against a big company like Sears Hometown, and says she just wants them out of her building.
“I just want them out, and I want to forget about them,” she said. “This has been incredibly stressful for me. I’ve already spent $5,000 in lawyer fees to send them letters, that sort of thing. I’m the little guy here, and I still have my mortgage to pay.”
There is a bright note for her, however. The building is already leased to a new tenant.
“Safe House Thrift Store is moving in there,” she said.
