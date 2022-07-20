Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Prescott Valley on Friday to support the candidates he's endorsed for the upcoming primary and subsequent election. State Senator Wendy Rogers will also be in attendance, and she's doing everything in her power to make sure as many White Mountain residents do their best to make it to the event.
“You're going to have the time of your life there,” she said in telephonic interview with the Independent. “There's really nothing else like it, and I'm honored to have been asked to speak at the event. The former president and Rogers go back only a few years, but those who have paid attention to Trump and his stances know that Rogers has been a staunch supporter of his for quite some time.
Rogers first met Trump in December 2015 when he held his second rally in Arizona at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Rogers was stunned to hear she had been asked to speak at the event and help introduce Trump to the crowd. “We spent a little bit of one-on-one time together while we were taking pictures for the press,” Rogers said. “He left such a deep impression on my husband and I, and we've had a profound admiration for him ever since.” She spoke of his self-confidence, his salesmanship, and his willingness to lead as major influences on her that have helped her carve her own path in the current political landscape. Trump has praised her often at various rallies he's held, and fully endorsed her for AZ Senator in November. “The endorsement didn't mean too much to me personally. I appreciated it, of course, but it was his acknowledgement of northern Arizona that really stood out to me. By endorsing me, he endorsed all of rural Arizona.
Rogers was one of the first to publicly support Trump's claims of election fraud and has continued to defend that stance nearly nine months later. These assertions have motivated her to spend a significant amount of time on the campaign trail. “We know what happened, they know what happened, and everyone with a little common sense knows what happened,” she said. “It's more critical than ever to make sure everyone knows to go out and vote, but it's even more critical that those people know their vote is secure and can't be used in any other way.”
The campaign she's run for herself and the ones she's assisted with has led her through Show Low twice in the last six months. She joined Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, governor hopeful and AZ State Representative respectively, at Torreon in May for a small GOP fundraiser. She was also part of Show Low's Fourth of July parade. “I swear, there must have been 10,000 people out there,” she said in an interview at the Trumped Store on July 4. “If there wasn't, this city really knows how to make itself look big.”
Rogers currently resides in Flagstaff, where she's lived for the majority of her life since retiring from the military. Rogers was in the US air force for 20 years. Her military background constantly comes across in her conversation, using words like “mission”to refer to everyday tasks or agenda items. “I have over 3000 hours of pilot time, so it's difficult to my two worlds and separate them,” Rogers said with a chuckle. “I actually trained at Williams Air Force Base, which is where I first met the president so many years later” she mentioned.
Despite all the media attention, Rogers says she does her best to stick to smaller communities, which is where she feels most comfortable. “Folks call me the badass grandma”, she joked. “Most know, at the end of the day, I'm about family and community.” Her interest in small communities is one of the main reasons she's written and supported a number of bills aimed at increasing the use of cryptocurrency. Mainstream use of digital currency proves to be a hot topic of political debate, but Rogers believes it will help support small business owners like those in downtown Show Low. Most analysts agree that accepting these forms of payment can help reduce costs, such as transaction processing and chargebacks.
“There's no such thing as small and big battles anymore,” Rogers clarified. “They're all important. In this day and age, they all have value and are all worth defending. That's what we believe in. That's what President Trump believes in.”
So what specifically does the future hold for Senator Rogers and the former president?
“It's hard to say,” says Rogers. “He's a salesman at heart. People often ask me about Trump being a little rough around the edges. I only say, 'I don't have to go out for a beer with my commanding officer.' That's to say, we don't have to be buddies. All I need to know is that he's a competent leader and that he has my back.”
Senator Rogers is hoping to see as many White Mountain locals as possible at the Trump Valley on Friday. All who attend will be participating in what promises to be one of the most notable moments in American political history.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
