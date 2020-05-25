TUCSON - In Loving Memory of Tinker Oliver Nez a member of the San Carlos Apache Tribe and Navajo Nation and drummer of the bands Firstborn, Edgewater, Country Image, Apache Spirit, The Sneezy Boyz, Aravaipa and Night Riders. He was born on December 18, 1951 in Tuba City Arizona and passed on, on May 21 in Tucson Arizona. He was 68.
Tinker is survived by his wife Phoebe Lee Nez; children Sky, Olivia and Matt McReynolds and Darin and Nikki; his grandchildren Maddox, Nezbah, Elliott, Ollie, Austin and Cameron and his sister Cynthia Riley, all of the White Mountains.
A drive by memorial display will be held at the entrance to his home in the community of Rainbow City of Whiteriver beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 28th.
Graveside funeral service will be held on Friday, May 29th at 11 a.m. at the Show Low Arizona cemetery. Those in attendance are asked to wear masks; drive through the cemetery or stay parked in their cars. No viewing will be held.
Thank You from the family for your condolences and contributions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.