FORT APACHE, WHITERIVER - As of 3:30 PM, there is currently a water shortage in various areas of the White Mountain Apache reservation, this has caused an added impact to the residences. We have concerns pertaining to
* Hygiene
* Cooking
* Use for those that need water for medical purposes
Utility Authority reports that a lot of air has been eliminated, and 7 mile tank is needing to fill up, this will help the water to push toward Whiteriver.
Tribal Council, EOC and Utility has met today, and all agree that for health purposes and safety purposes that we need to end Shelter in Place early, so that our members can prepare their homes.
Therefore, Resolution # 07-2020-160 passed to end Shelter In Place today and shift into Stay at Home Order. Vote: 8-0-0.
The resolution is attached and can also be read in its entirety on the following Facebook pages: Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood & WMICentral.com
