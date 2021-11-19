Pinetop-Lakeside Police Chief Dan Branes (second from left), Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse, former Show Low Police Chief Joe Shelley and a member of the Show Low Police Department pose for a photo at the Dec. 16, 2020 Shop With A Cop annual event to benefit in-need families without sufficient funds for the holiday. More often than not, said Shelley, families will get winter clothing for their children with perhaps one toy to boot due to their needs and lack of sufficient funds.
SHOW LOW PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Staffers from the Show Low Police Department and the Pinetop Lakeside Police Department are gearing up for another holiday season, especially the hugely successful program that used to be called Shop With a Cop.
This year will feature the same celebration, but because of trademark issues, the name has changed to Sirens and Sleigh Bells. It is the same great program which puts smiles on the faces of children 0-12 years old and parents in Show Low and the Blue Ridge School Districts who can’t afford to provide Christmas gifts.
“This is the first year of the name change and we believe the word is not getting out. The name was changed because ‘Shop with a Cop’ is a registered/trademarked name,” said Kristine M. Sleighter of Show Low Police Department’s Community Relations department. Arlene Railey, executive secretary to PLPD Chief Dan Barnes partners with Sleighter in the effort. They are pleased to announce that the chiefs of police are scheduled to accept a $4,000 donation from the Arizona Rangers.
Applications are available at both police stations and at Blue Ridge and Show Low schools. That means, a family member, teacher, nurse or friend of the student “applies” to have the student participate. The gifts must include clothing and if there is a balance left on the amount allocated to the student, one toy can be included. The amount allocated to each student is not published and the review of the applications, conducted by at least one nurse and one teacher from each of the participating school, is confidential.
The deadline for the applications is Nov. 23 and the response this year has been dismal so far because the former name of the event that donors are familiar with can’t be used anymore.
The Sirens and Sleigh Bells shopping event will be at Walmart in Show Low. It will start on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. and continues until it’s over.
Donations can be made in person at the Town Hall in Pinetop-Lakeside and can be made with cash or check made out to Pinetop-Lakeside. Electronic donations can be made at www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov/350/WMSSB. WMSSB stands for White Mountain Sirens and Sleigh Bells.
Please make checks made out to: Town of Pinetop-Lakeside. Cash is accepted and donations can be delivered to the SLPD and PLPD Lobby windows.
