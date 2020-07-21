HOLBROOK — On July 19, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Country Store off Concho Highway in Snowflake, AZ, in reference to a weapons offense.
At approximately 1:20 p.m., Deputies responded to a male subject who had discharged a firearm in the parking lot of the Country Store. The suspect fled the scene prior to Deputies arrival.
Deputies conducted an investigation and identified the subject as Solomon Dominguez (52) of Snowflake, AZ, who approached a vehicle in the parking lot and brandished a firearm. Solomon pointed the firearm numerous times at the driver of the vehicle.
The investigation revealed Solomon fired one round into the ground as the vehicle left the scene. Solomon later called into 9-1-1 multiple times stating someone tried to run him over. Deputies were able to make contact with Solomon near his residence.
Solomon Dominguez was ultimately arrested and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex for three counts of Disorderly Conduct involving a weapon, three counts of Endangerment and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon.
