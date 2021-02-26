After missing a week, Navajo County’s back on track to vaccinate against COVID-19 — with 18% of residents already having received at least one shot.
“We’re right on target,” said Navajo County Health Director Janelle Linn at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
The storm in the East blocked delivery of vaccines last week, but that means the county will have a larger supply than normal this week.
“In Arizona, 19% of the population has gotten at least one shot, so were about one percentage point ahead of the average. Last week, we didn’t see a lot of growth in vaccine coverage — so we expect to see a big surge this week. I am pleased we’re ahead of the state average in pushing out vaccines,” Linn said.
Early in the week, the county had administered 18,199 shots — including about 5,000 people who have gotten both doses of the Moderna vaccine, which conveys 95% protection against developing the disease.
Fortunately, the number of new cases has dropped after setting records in January. The surge probably reflected the mixing of families and group events during the holidays.
Nationally, the number of new cases has dropped by 40% in the past two weeks and the number of deaths by 28%.
Nonetheless, Apache and Navajo counties this week faced either “very high” or “exceptionally high” risk of infection. Navajo County’s infection rate of 26 per 100,000 residents remains well above the statewide average of 23 per 100,000.
Arizona has gained a lot of ground after a slow vaccine rollout, especially in rural areas. National tracking databases as of Wednesday indicated that 15.2% of Navajo County residents have received a first dose and 5.4% have received a second dose — a total of 21% with at least partial protection. That’s in the top 20% of states nationally.
Neighboring New Mexico’s doing better — with 30% having had at least one shot. Alaska’s doing the best — with 33% having gotten a shot. However, Arizona’s doing better than California, where only 17 % have gotten a shot as of earlier this week.
Navajo County’s still only making appointments for people in phases 1A and 1B, which includes healthcare providers, people in direct contact with COVID patients, educators, law enforcement, adults 65 and older and essential workers, including grocery and restaurant workers. You have to make an appointment through the county’s website or by calling 844-542-8201.
On Tuesday, the website said all first dose appointments were full.
Neighboring Gila County, however, is now scheduling appointments for the general public, having reached most people in 1A and 1B.
The supervisors heaped praise on the vaccination campaign.
“I’m so grateful that you’ve been able to continue to serve our communities,” said Supervisors Dawnafe Whitesinger.
Board Chairman Daryl Seymore said “I’ve had two personal phone calls from people who got vaccinated – and they said it’s the best government experience they’ve ever had. Just fantastic what’s going on — kudos to everybody there.”
Manufacturers continue to boost their production and the federal government’s latest stimulus package includes billions in additional funding for vaccinations. Linn noted that the county’s expecting a fresh infusion of money from that source in the next few weeks.
The current pace of vaccinations nationally won’t reach “herd immunity” levels of 80 or 90% until late in the summer or even early in the fall. However, if the vaccination rate continues to improve at the current rate — the nation could achieve substantial protection by early in the summer.
This week, the federal government announced that the coronavirus vaccines shipped to the states would increase by 1 million doses weekly to 14.5 million. Weekly shipments have doubled since Jan. 20. The vaccine distribution system also got a boost this week with the announcement that the Pfizer vaccine doesn’t have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures after all, which could expand the number of sites relying on the vaccine.
Linn said the county will vaccinate an addition 1% or 2% of the population each week, now that the shipment of shots has resumed.
However, continued progress depends on a host of factors, including whether the 25% of Arizona residents who say they don’t plan on getting vaccinated change their minds. The clinical trials showed the shot causes only fleeting and mild side effects, with rare, one-in-a-million exceptions involving a more serious immune system reaction. However, widespread misinformation and political polarization has made many people leery of getting the vaccine.
The clinical trials have demonstrated that the leading vaccines approved for use in the US offer about 95% protection from developing the disease. Those trials didn’t demonstrate whether someone who’s vaccinated could still carry the virus and pass it along to other people. That’s why reaching that herd immunity level of 80% or 90% remains critical to resuming some version of normal life. So far in Navajo County, roughly 15% of the population has recovered from an infection and 18% have gotten vaccinated – which means about a third of the population’s protected from developing serious symptoms.
So we still have a long way to go before we no longer need to rely on widespread mask wearing and limiting the kinds of group gatherings associated with “super spreader” events.
The other big unknown remains the rapid spread of new strains of the virus that cause COVID 19. Those new strains are 30% to 70% easier to spread. Several of those strains may also cause more serious disease, including several already circulating in Arizona. That includes two strains first identified in California. Preliminary studies suggests those two new California strains both spread more easily and make current vaccines less effective. Those strains may on average double the viral load in those it infects.
The emergency of the new stains remains a big unknown because the US currently doesn’t have a robust system for using genetic analysis of random samples to track the spread of the new variants. Researchers say the rise of the new strains only underscores the importance of reaching “herd immunity” as quickly as possible through widespread vaccinations.
Vaccine manufacturers say they’re already working on booster shots that would confer additional protection against the new strains.
Still, the rapid decline in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths has provided welcome relief in Arizona.
Statewide in the past two weeks, cases have declined 47%, deaths have dropped 34% and hospitalizations by 44%. Overall, the state has returned to the infection rates during the first peak back in July — with about 1,700 new cases daily. Statewide, the infection rate for the past week has declined to 22 new cases per 100,000 population.
That compares to 31 per 100,000 in Navajo County and 18 per 100,000 in Apache County.
In the past two weeks, Navajo County cases have declined by 38% and hospitalizations by 29% — although the county remains at “extremely high risk” according to one national tracking website. About 13% of the tests have come back positive in the past two weeks — which suggests the number of actual cases remains significantly undercounted. (https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/navajo-arizona-covid-cases.html?action=click&module=covid_tracking&pgtype=Interactive&region=TableRowLink). The county’s still reporting about two new deaths each day.
In Apache County, cases have dropped by 33% and hospitalizations by 35%, although the county remains at “very high risk.” For the past two weeks, 9% of the COID tests have come back positive.
Gila County has also seen big declines in new cases, but remains at “extremely high risk.” Over the past two weeks, new cases have dropped by 52% and hospitalizations by 47%. About 10% of the tests have come back positive, suggesting a continued, significant undercount in the number of cases. (https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/us/gila-arizona-covid-cases.html).
(2) comments
Anybody remember this?
”We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here… isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama?” —Trump White House press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, 2/25/2020
[sad]
Trump made it totally worse, saying that it would disappear when he knew a year ago it spread through the air. Trump must have forgotten to tell us. He should be sued for misfeasance (failure to do the job) for all his money.
