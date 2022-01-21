The City of Show Low is accepting candidate nomination packets from those wishing to run for a council seat in the 2022 election. There are three seats that will become vacant at the end of 2022 — the terms for council members Mike Allsop, Brandt Clark and Brent Hatch will end in December.
Anyone interested in running for a council seat must be 18 years of age at the time of the primary election, be a qualified elector residing within the City of Show Low at the time of the election and have resided within the city for one year prior to the election.
Council members are non-partisan and serve at large — meaning that they represent all citizens, not just a specific area or district of the city.
A primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in conjunction with the county election. A general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to fill any seats that remain unfilled after the primary election.
Council members serve for a four-year term.
Nomination packets are available now, and can be picked up at Show Low City Hall, 180 N. Ninth Street. The filing period for candidate nomination papers begins March 7, 2022, and ends April 4, 2022, no later than 5 p.m
Interested persons should call the clerk’s office at 928-532-4061 or 928-532-4060 for more information, or to schedule an appointment to pick up a candidate packet.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
