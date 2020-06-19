Show Low – The City of Show Low received notification that it has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for year ending June 30, 2019. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by the City of Show Low and its finance department.
Show Low’s CAFR, judged by an impartial panel, was deemed to meet the “high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR,” according to GFOA. GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving over 20,000 government finance professionals with headquarters in Chicago, IL, and offices in Washington, D.C.
