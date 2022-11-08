Monica's Cafe

Owner Monica Montalvo, standing, is pictured with her husband, Audie, who manages the restaurant, and their staff, from left, Charlene Taylor, Stacy Butora, Shayelle Peterson, Tawny Quihuis, Sophia Patel, Liam Finney, Julian Fornfiest, Quintin Jeide and Justin Warren on Oct. 28.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

The Show Low Chamber of Commerce helped welcome the men and women of Monica’s Café to the city on Friday.

Monica’s Café, which moved into the building formerly used by Sweethearts Cafe & Pizzeria at 1100 E. Hall St., has been open since Oct. 1, but owner Monica Montalvo decided to wait a month before having a grand opening party and agreeing to have the Show Low Chamber of Commerce host a ribbon cutting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.