Show Low City Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Members heard a presentation by Anna Banks, board president of Show Low Meals on Wheels, about the program. She informed council that in October, Meals on Wheels served 1808 meals and served over 100 meals in the Senior Center dining room.
Further, as part of its fundraising effort, the organization is going to start doing memberships, giving it additional funds to carry out its mission. The memberships will be $20 a year. Another thing coming is dollar-for-dollar tax credits, which means that if you’re single, you can donate up to $400 to the nonprofit; married, you can donate up to $800, and that can be used as a credit against your taxes. She added that the organization has gotten about $18,000 in grants since April.
She advised that there is something going on every day at the Senior Center and interested persons can check the activities calendar to see what events are happening there.
After Banks spoke, Mayor John Leech Jr. introduced the consent calendar. Up for consideration were: authorization of funding from council contingency to Show Low Community Fast of Compassion for Show Low residents in need; the noncommercial ground lease with RHJ Investments and termination of the noncommercial ground lease with David and Virginia Smith Living Trust at Show Low Regional Airport; approval of the four-year advance notice of abandonment and pavement quality report from the Arizona Department of Transportation; Resolution R2021-31, urging Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission to Keep Rural Arizona Together; approval of the third amended final condominium plat of Meadow Creek Business Center; and approval of amended final plat for Bison Pass.
All were approved.
Council also voted unanimously to approve a grant application to the Environmental Protection Agency to obtain Brownfields funding for environment clean-up at 180 N. Eleventh Street in Show Low and approving a redevelopment plan. City Attorney Morgan Brown talked about petroleum releases that have impacted the soil and the need to clean up the site for public use projects.
Council also voted to accept a revision regarding nepotism in the city’s code.
The revision states that no relative of any department head can be hired for full-time work, and part-time workers cannot be managed directly or indirectly by the department head.
The topic of current events was raised, and Vice Mayor Connie Kakavas spoke of the ongoing crisis of COVID-19 cases occurring in the White Mountains.
“Our community is experiencing a surge in COVID-19, and we get a bad reputation up here because people go back to the valley and report on the news that it’s like nothing ever happened, people aren’t wearing masks and are not getting vaccinated — which is a person’s personal choice. But I can tell you that the hospital at this time is impacted very heavily. We are full. I think it was last week that the staff experienced nine deaths in one week. That’s the first time we’ve experienced that since COVID-19 started and it’s very impactful on them. They’re getting tired. Worn out. But be civil to each other, be cautious, keep your distance from each other and do what you can to prevent contracting the flu or COVID-19, whatever it is. Everything is going around right now, so help your health caregivers out a little bit and do what you can to support them,” Kakavas said.
