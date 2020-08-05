UPDATE @ 11:10 p.m, Aug. 4
SHOW LOW - The competition for three open Show Low City Council seats among six candidates is proving to be fluid.
As of 8:30 p.m., incumbent Connie Kakavas had received the most votes and was followed by Dawn V. Wilson. As of 11 p.m., that had not changed. Kakavas now has 1,354 votes and Wilson has 996.
However, Jon Adams has now moved from fifth place to third with 974 votes. He is followed by Bell with 949 and Jack Latham with 941. It's anticipated that these three candidates will continue to rotate in position for the third open council seat, providing that Kakavas and Wilson don't slide back.
Ray Duran follows the trio, however he is still in the game, getting 86 new votes in that last 90 minutes.
The neck and neck race to become the next City of Show Low Mayor remains in play. At approximately 11 p.m., John Leech Jr. was still leading by a slim margin against Gene Kelley.
Leech Jr. has 52.12% with 1,192 votes and Kelley now has 47.88 with 1,095 votes.
One thing is for sure. It's going to be a long night for these eight candidates.
Please note that these results are early and unofficial. It may take several days for the final tallies to be completed and certified in elections throughout Arizona, Apache and Navajo Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.