Show Low City Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 16. Absent from the meeting was Connie Kavakas, vice mayor, although all other council members were in attendance.
A special event at the beginning of the meeting was a well-sung rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” presented by the Show Low High School Show Biz choir, led by choir director Cynthia Whipple.
Following the performance, Mayor John Leech Jr. issued a proclamation declaring November 2021 as “Show Low Junior High Eighth Grade Football League Championship Month,” and a number of football team members in attendance at the meeting were presented with a special gift from the council. Council member Brandt Clark, who was a coach for the team, briefly spoke.
The Show Low High School choir also sang the Christmas song, “In Excelsis Deo.”
After those special presentations, council opened the session for public comments.
First to speak was Aaron Leach, who talked about the “Magic on the Mountain” light show that will begin on Friday, Nov. 26, and run through Saturday, Jan. 1. He told council that the light show will be synchronized to a music playlist, and will be featured from 6 to 9 p.m. each day. He added that the display includes some 60,000 lights and that people attending the event have the option to stay in their cars and tune to White Mountain Radio, 96.5, to hear the music and view the lights.
The next speaker was developer Ryan Ellsworth, who got up to address council about the home the community is building for Justin and Trudy Sherman, a local couple who lost their house to fire in February.
Ellsworth said the late Bishop Ethan Ellsworth was attempting to help the couple get a new home built when he died unexpectedly in late October.
Ryan Ellsworth indicated that his cousin Ethan was bishop of the Show Low Creek Ward, and his first counsel was Justin Sherman. After the bishop’s passing, he said, Sherman, who has Stage Four cancer, was put on hospice and all his cancer treatments were stopped.
Ellsworth then asked Sherman if he could take over the home-building project, and his presentation to council was to laud the efforts of the community and the generosity of local businesses who donated materials and services.
He said he expects the home to be move-in ready the first week of December, so the family will get to enjoy what is expected to be Justin Sherman’s last Christmas together in their new home.
In other business, council approved a two-year extension requested by Ellsworth to remove all manufactured homes from Paradise Trailer Park, initially set on a five-year removal plan. Planning and Zoning Director Justen Tregaskes told council that Ellsworth plans to build 58 apartments on the site, once the trailers are removed. Ellsworth addressed council to point out the problems that park residents are having in finding another location at which to live, saying that residents are coming in to his office in tears, stating that there’s not another park in Show Low that the mobiles can be moved to.
Bill Kopp, public works director, spoke on where the city was with bids to build two public restrooms — one at Show Low Lake campground, and the other at Show Low City Park. After he and council discussed plans to award the construction project, which will cost about $177,000, local resident Jeanie Amato got up to speak, questioning why the city needs to tear down the existing restrooms and asking why the restrooms couldn’t just be upgraded.
“Why can’t you take what’s already there and reconstruct it?” she asked. “Why do you have to knock that down or do away with that and build brand new? That’s a lot of money.”
Kopp responded that the campground restroom is unsanitary and doesn’t meet any standards. He added that concrete at the restroom in the city park is cracked and that the facility ”has exceeded its service life.”
When Amato began to question the bidding process, Leech interrupted and said, “We’re going to move on. If you want to ask those questions, you can do it with him afterwards.We’re not here to debate this, for sure. It’s already been put out for bids.”
Amato then protested, “But you didn’t vote on it yet. That’s the point.”
“But we’re going to,” Leech responded. “That’s what I’m saying. You can ask those questions with him afterward, if you want.”
Amato retorted, “I know, but I live in Show Low, too, and you guys are here to serve the people.”
Leech ended the discussion by saying, “This isn’t a public hearing on it, so we’re going to move on.”
Council then voted unanimously to approve awarding of the contract to LD & B, LLC, of Show Low.
