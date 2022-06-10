Show Low Days returns to downtown at Frontier Field on Saturday.
Starting at 9 a.m. and continuing all day into the evening, there will be food, fun and entertainment for the entire family.
The idea for Show Low Days began many years ago with a past director of the Chamber of Commerce, and its purpose is twofold.
First, it provides White Mountains businesses and organizations the opportunity to gather in one place and highlight what they have to offer.
Second, area residents and out-of-town visitors are invited to come out and explore different aspects of White Mountains communities.
Participating vendors will set up in “neighborhoods,” encouraging attendees to discover what is around the next corner.
This year Show Low Days will feature entertainment on two different stages throughout the day.
The main stage will host demonstrations during the morning. In the afternoon is the “Voice of the White Mountains” singing contest with contenders entered by area-wide chambers of commerce. An evening concert with a live band to rock and roll with will kick off at 7 p.m.
The second stage will showcase a sampling of community talent with dancing, singing and skill demonstrations throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As visitors stroll through the “neighborhoods” at Show Low Days, they can enjoy arts and crafts, a kids zone, food vendors and a beer and wine garden.
For more information contact the Show Low Chamber of Commerce at 928-537-2326 or visit www.showlowdays.com.
