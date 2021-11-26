Sharon Amos, chairperson of dictionaries at Elks Lodge 2090 in Show Low, prepares to distribute dictionaries to area third-graders. Dictionaries were given to students at six White Mountain elementary schools, including Blue Ridge, Nikolaus Homestead, Linden, Concho, Sequoia and Vernon.
Sharon Amos, chairperson of dictionaries for Show Low Elks Lodge 2090, speaks to third-grade children at Blue Ridge Elementary School during the lodge’s annual dictionary distribution.
Photos by Johnny Amos
Oxford Language, which publishes the Oxford English dictionary, has designated “vax” as its “Word of the Year” for 2021.
“It has generated numerous derivatives that we are now seeing in a wide range of informal contexts, from vax sites to vax cards to getting vaxxed and being fully vaxxed. No word better captures the atmosphere of the past year than vax,” the company said. “The word was relatively rare until this year.”
Words are such fascinating things — and to help elementary-aged children discover their own fascination with words and learning, The Show Low Elks Lodge 2090 gives out free dictionaries to area third graders each year.
This year, the lodge handed out 364 dictionaries to third grade students at six White Mountain elementary schools, including Nikolaus Homestead and Blue Ridge Elementary, as well as Linden, Sequoia, Concho and Vernon schools, during special ceremonies on Monday, Nov. 22.
The dictionaries are paid for through a grant the Show Low Elks Lodge receives from its Grand Lodge in Chicago, said Sharon Amos, chairperson for dictionaries at the local lodge.
At the event, Amos gave a little talk on dictionaries and vocabulary.
“We spoke about the importance of reading skills and vocabulary in the continuance of their education, as well as throughout life — and also talked about the importance of saying no to drugs,” Amos said. “The students were excited about receiving such nice books that contain more than just dictionary words.”
Although there are plenty of online resources to find word spellings, meanings and usage, a print dictionary is “a must-have tool for literacy,” according to Scholastic.com, which publishes Scholastic magazine.
“It gives your child’s brain a workout,” Scholastic wrote. “Finding words in a print dictionary exercises kids’ minds and helps them develop their problem-solving skills. To find a word, they have to consider order and sequencing, spelling, context and much more.”
The Show Low Elks Lodge has been distributing dictionaries to schoolchildren for more than a decade.
“The Elks spend millions of dollars a year on charitable projects,” Amos said. “It’s a charitable organization.”
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
