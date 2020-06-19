Show Low Elks Lodge awards scholarships

SHOW LOW — In spite of the COVID 19 closures, the Show Low Elks Lodge continued to serve our communities by awarding scholarship money to local high school students.
During a virtual award ceremony televised on Show Low High School Facebook Live, three seniors received recognition from the Show Low Elks Lodge #2090 membership and the Past Exalted Rulers' Association for their achievements and future goals.
A $750 Show Low Elks Lodge Scholarship was awarded to Amanda Hostler. She plans to attend Grand Canyon University in the Fall to study Nursing.
A $750 Show Low Elks Lodge Scholarship was awarded to Emily Milam. She will complete her Associate's degree at Northland Pioneer College and then plans to transfer her credits to a university to study Biomedical Engineering.
A $500 Show Low Elks Lodge Past Exalted Rulers' Association Scholarship was awarded to Pedro Morales. Pedro has already earned 28 credits through Northland Pioneer College and he plans to continue his education there to complete his Associate's degree. Pedro is a first generation high school graduate who has faced many challenges in that accomplishment. After NPC, he plans to attend a private university near Phoenix to study Audio Science, so that he can pursue his talents as a music/sound producer.
Congratulations to all of the students who worked hard, accomplished their high school goals and are now looking toward their future.
Graduations in 2020, due to COVD 19, certainly presented many unusual challenges and obstacles to everyone involved, but the Show Low Elks Lodge is proud of its youth and their persistence to achieve the education that will shape theirs and our country's future.
