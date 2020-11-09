SHOW LOW — The city of Show Low excess trash scheduled for pickup on Thursday, November 5, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, November 10, and if necessary, will be completed by Wednesday, November 11.
Please contact City Hall at (928) 532-4000 for any questions.
