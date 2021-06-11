Show Low Ford’s 13th annual Bike the Bluff, presented by Summit Healthcare, will be held on June 19 in Show Low. All proceeds from the event benefit Mountain Christian School, a K-eighth grade, interdenominational school in Show Low.
Cyclists in men’s, women’s, masters and juniors 58-mile races take to the streets of Show Low first on Saturday morning.
The usual shorter 22-mile course was removed this year.
USA Cycling rules of racing apply. The event is open to residents and non-residents of Arizona, though proof of Arizona residency is required to claim state champion title.
An annual license is required to claim the state champion title. On-day licenses do not qualify.
The first wave of riders, in men’s category 3, begin at 6:45 a.m. at the start/finish area on East Thornton Street in the Show Low Industrial Park. Cyclists continue southbound onto state Route 77 and westbound along US 60 and SR 260 before riding northward through a portion of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
Riders in the 58-mile races turn off SR 260 through Clay Springs and head east on SR 277 and Paper Mill Road to Taylor before returning to Show Low on SR 77.
Schedules and field limits are subject to change. Visit bikethebluff.com/race-information for more details and to register.
