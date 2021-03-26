Spring is here and Easter is coming. It's time for coloring eggs and hiding them for the children.
It is also time for Easter Sunday sermons about the important Easter message. The Show Low Library Friends has spiritual/religious used books for sale at 50% off in the cart in front of the used books room at the library.
All donations benefit the Show Low Public Library. Your dollars last year contributed to the library expansion to be completed in June to benefit the youth in our community.
