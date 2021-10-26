With the witching hours upon us, the City of Show Low is announcing various Halloween events for children, teens and families.
On Wednesday, Oct. 27, the city will host “Trick or Treat Trail 2021” at the Show Low City Park Senior field. The event, geared to children 11 and under, will take place from 6-8 p.m.
Pre-purchase wristbands are available for $3 per child, or $5 per child at the event. Wristbands can be purchased at Show Low Family Aquatic Center.
Thursday, Oct. 28, teens and pre-teens, ages 12-18, are welcome to take part in the “Devil’s Swamp Skull Hunt” (swimming required), the “Sinister Swamp Haunted Maze,” and the “Witch Doctor’s Escape Game,” all of which will be held from 7-9 p.m. as part of “Haunted Bayou, A Voodoo Bash,” at Show Low Aquatic Center.
Wristbands can be pre-purchased for $10 at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, or for $15 at the event.
Friday, Oct. 29, the city will host a “Family-Friendy Carnival” from 6:15-8 p.m. in the back parking lot of Show Low Public Library. The event will feature games (geared toward children 10 and under), goodies, prizes and fun. No fee or registration required.
On Saturday, Oct. 30, “Show Low Main Street Trunk-or-Treat” will be held in the downtown area. The event will take place on Cooley Street, between Ninth and Eleventh Streets, from 4-7 p.m.
All of the Halloween events are being sponsored by Show Low Public Library and the Parks and Recreation Department this year.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
