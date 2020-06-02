Show Low, Owens seek settlement

SHOW LOW — The zoning case brought by the City of Show Low against long-time resident Joy Owens came up for a status conference on May 28 in the Show Low Municipal Court but the parties asked for still more time to try to work out their differences.
The city has called back to service former City Magistrate and Justice of the Peace Stephen Price to hear the case. The trial in this case actually started last August 27 and went through the whole day while the city put on its evidence alleging zoning violations. The case was re-set so the court could hear the defense side, but that date has been set and re-set six times since.
The city is represented by City Attorney Morgan Brown. Owens, 91, is representing herself. The judge asked her on May 28 if she had hired an attorney, something Judge Price recalled her saying she would do last August. Owens replied that she had consulted with lawyers, but they were too expensive.
Brown said that Owens had been presented with a settlement agreement and that “Everybody is trying to come to a compromise.” The parties need a little more time, he said, to find out “how much more has to be done so everybody is happy.” He concluded by telling the court that the city has provided Owens with a list of things to be corrected and there “has been progress.”
For her part, Owens said she would sign the settlement agreement “if it’s put down right,” and in a recent letter to “City Officials,” a copy of which she gave to The Independent, she lists steps that she has taken to address what the city says its ordinances requires.
The overarching problem in this litigation is that the Owens family homesteaded this large parcel in the heart of Show Low before the state of Arizona even existed (it became a state in 1912) and way before the city of Show Low was incorporated. Her understanding is that the “Agricultural” zoning the property originally had trumps anything the city has come up with since.
Over the years, Owens donated land to the city for its cemetery and traded or sold other plots so that, in one instance, the city could widen Central Avenue in the 1990’s. The family had lost mobile homes due to the road widening. In exchange, the city paid the family cash, and Owens claims that the city also made promises to her that were either not in writing and/or since forgotten, but which she relied on to re-set the mobile homes to a different area on the property, hook them up to the city sewer, and rent them out.
Now, decades later, the city claims that the property was not zoned for mobile homes and that she owes sewer fees and sewer hook-up fees. Owens has paid the back fees to the tune of $9,743.36 and she has since gotten a use permit to allow the mobiles. Now the city wants to inspect them to see if they are suitable for occupancy, but they are already occupied, and the residents are hesitant to allow persons in their homes during the pandemic. It seems that to Owens’ libertarian way of thinking, if the homes were not suitable, she wouldn’t offer them for rent, and people wouldn’t rent them.
A big issue is Show Low Creek. It runs through the Owens property, and as in the old days, gets clogged with mud, trees and debris, and more recently, with discarded trash like mattresses from nearby hotels. Owens claims her family used to dredge the creek with horses.
The Independent asked City Attorney Brown about that and he said that “The Show Low Creek waterway is not owned, or maintained, by the city. The city is not permitted on Mrs. Owen’s property. The city has stated to Mrs. Owens and her family on several occasions that they can clean up the trash and debris from the creek as needed.” In fact, Brown says that the city has offered to help organize volunteers to help with the creek.
Also with regard to the creek, to help with the change in drainage due to new developments including the school’s new soccer field, Owens gave the city permission to develop a drainage device over her property. The city took her up on that, dug a ditch and poured a concrete sluice, which is supposed to direct drainage into the creek. But the concrete has deteriorated and has fallen into disrepair, creating a situation that looks very hazardous, with gaping holes and broken concrete in open areas. And the city doesn’t maintain the ditch, she claims — pointing out a full-grown tree which now grows splendidly in the ditch.
Attorney Brown says that the city has met with Owens about that. Brown claims the city has “performed maintenance related to drainage issues,” and that “The City will work with the Owens family to address the recent drainage issues.”
As stated, Owens claims that she has paid $9,743.36 in past sewer fees, which she expected the city to absorb as part of the verbal, road widening land deal decades ago. If she is putting out this kind of money, she contends, the city could at least fix its dilapidated drainage project, maintain the ditch, clean up the creek or allow her to clean up the creek. She notes that the clogged creek has recently changed it course and eroded an “island” when water coursed down the creek in February.
Brown says that the inlet into Show Low Lake (from which Show Low Creek runs) is located outside the city limits and “the creek will flood from time to time.” In February, the lake “ran over the spillway,” Brown acknowledges. So as to not add to the flooding problem, Brown said, the city now requires developers to have a plan for drainage.
The mobiles, sewer service, dilapidated draining system that the city installed, and a clogged creek aren’t the only issues of disagreement; there are disputes about the legality of connex units, a quanset hut, and the city’s open sewer pond on the edge of the creek that Owens says leaks. But underscoring it all is Owens’ belief in her constitutionally protected “God-given” right to the use of her land, and a modern municipality’s interest in regulating land use.
Judge Price noted that every time there is a new court date, he listens to the August 2019 day-long audio tape of the first half of the trial so that he is conversant with prior testimony as he prepares to resume it. Most recently he set the next date for July 30, 2020, almost one year after the trial began. By that time, he ordered, the parties will have submitted a signed settlement agreement or the trial will resume and conclude once and for all.
(2) comments
Thank You Judge price done once and for all.
For how many decades has this been going on? Homesteaded property prior to statehood and the incorporation on the City? In my view, if the City wants to covet and control this property, it ought to be required to buy it instead of pestering this poor lady for decades. Enough!
