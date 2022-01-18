Show Low Parks and Recreation has announced its new calendar of events for January. Note that registration is required for all events.
• Splash & Craft will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 1-3 p.m., for all ages. Participants will learn to make their own winter slime, and enjoy a swim. Classes are limited pre-register, and cost is $5 per participant.
• Zumba Fitness Dance from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Nikolaus Homestead Elementary School, 761 E. McNeil St. in Show Low. The program is for participants at least 7 years old. There is a fee of $80 for a 20 punch pass.
Zumba is a combination of Latin and international music with dance moves. Zumba routines incorporate interval training, fast and slow rhythms. It’s a great cardio workout. Register at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs.
For more information on the above events, call 928-532-4130.
• A four-week Level 1 dog obedience crash course will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 12. Classes will be held at Archibeque Memorial Park, Fifth Street and McNeil, Show Low. This class is suitable for dogs ages 6 months and up. Pets will learn to sit, lay down, stay, focus, come here and greet politely, using force-free science-based training methods. Note that food will be used to train. Cost is $89 per dog.
Call 928-358-5171 for more information about this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.