April 9 — Show Low Police arrested David T. Williams, 62, of Show Low, on two warrants out of the Show Low Justice Court. One was a request by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of DUI that came with a $1,000 bond. The other was for from the Show Low Police Department on a charge of super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20) that came with an additional bond of $2,161.
— Police cited and released Tanner D. Butler, 28, of Show Low, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Tanner was found sleeping under a booth with a pouch near his head that had a drug pipe commonly known as a “bong” in it. Police said Tanner admitted ownership of the pipe.
— Police arrested Heather E. Hanks, 40, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting approximately $192 in merchandise from Walmart. Police said she allegedly hid merchandise in a purse also stolen from Walmart and left the store without paying.
April 10 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Show Low boy, charged with burglary. Police said the boy and his brother were captured on video breaking into a neighbors vehicle where the 14-year-old allegedly stole $300 from a woman’s purse in the car.
Police said the boy denied stealing anything from the car, but could probably identify who did from the video. Police said the video was clear enough that the 14-year-old was positively identified, along with his brother who was not charged, with breaking into the car.
The boy’s mother reportedly told officers her son had money the day after the burglary that she had no idea where it might have come from.
— Police cited and released Justin T. Hanks, 19, of Glendale, charged with possession of a marijuana vape cartridge without a valid state medical marijuana card. Police said Hanks admitted ownership of the vape cartridges.
— Police arrested Kitso J. Bonito, 41, of Whiteriver, and Jimmie F. Tointigh Jr., 43, of Whiteriver, both charged with having open containers of alcohol in a vehicle.
April 11 — Police arrested Scott R. Davis, 35, of Tucson, and Sampson S. Hays, 43, of Lakeside, both charged with drinking in public at the bus stop in the Walmart parking lot off of Show Low Lake Road.
