Here are the latest recent felony arrests by the Show Low Police Department. This feature represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. This is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the felony arrests made in a given time period. This does not contain information for juvenile offenders. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filings from the Navajo County Attorney’s Office. Information and photos are provided by the Show Low Police Department.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Juvenile probation officer charged with sex crimes
- Sears Hometown store lockout: What happened?
- Two women die in US 60 crashes
- White Mountains Apache land $3.3 grant for sawmill
- Kids clothing store opening in Show Low
- Murder, arson cases inch toward closure
- New resident Lisa Sorensen is a seasoned picker
- Meth bust in Pinetop
- Victim named in US 60 fatal crash
- Saving ancient history
Images
Videos
Commented
- Summit Healthcare nearing full capacity (15)
- Herculean task (13)
- Woman claims Haven of Lakeside ran out of food (12)
- Is Alshire anti-ATV? (11)
- Two years on since Tonto Creek tragedy (10)
- Responsible gun owners need to be heard (9)
- Fauci drops bomb (9)
- Replace the hate (6)
- Heber horse rebuttal (5)
- Omicron spreads, Gosar seeks ban on vaccine mandates (5)
- Arizona gets F for school funding (5)
- How did 4FRI turn into the road to nowhere? (5)
- Support for the Koleszar letter (4)
- Infrastructure bill will fund long list of Arizona projects (3)
- Taking care of my mental health during and after pandemic (3)
- Hot, dry November ushers in a worrisome winter (3)
- Bearing False Witness To (3)
- How long can you hold your breath? (2)
- Will redistricting be fair? (2)
- Do feds have different rules? (2)
- Jeffrey Hurst (2)
- Ban on new oil leases near Chaco Canyon draws opposition (2)
- Federal infrastructure plans could boost Navajo County broadband plan (2)
- COVID-19 cases clobber Navajo County (2)
- Kind of shocked (2)
- Mogollon Trail (2)
- Failure in economic growth (2)
- Sunrise Park Resort Opening Day Footage (1)
- Summit Healthcare Now Offering Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Treatment for COVID-19 (1)
- Burglary suspect dies in AC jail (1)
- 'Round the Mountain (1)
- Early morning PTLS fire destroys old Chamber building (1)
- NC tops state in COVID-19 cases (1)
- Arizona representatives offer starkly contrasting views on Build Back Better (1)
- Is 4FRI up in smoke? (1)
- Snowflake wins back-to-back state championships (1)
- Show Low readies for Christmas (1)
- Forest Service conducting environmental cleanup (1)
- Silver Creek Senior Center closed because of water damage (1)
- Why spend donated money out of town? (1)
- Sylvia Bones (1)
- Sears Hometown store lockout: What happened? (1)
- Muth signs to play softball for the Greyhounds (1)
- For the love of llamas (1)
- Walking Down Ranch veterans ready to celebrate Christmas (1)
- Juvenile probation officer charged with sex crimes (1)
- State legislative redistricting spurs debate (1)
- Innovation, creation comes to Snowflake/Taylor Library (1)
- Group lobbies to include five rural counties in new legislative districts (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.