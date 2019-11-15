• Nov. 1 — Show Low Police arrested Elizabeth Gomez, 34, of Show Low, on two warrants. One out of the Show Low Justice Court for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended/revoked license that came with a $1,500 bond and the other out of the Pinetop Justice Court for the same thing with an additional $500 bond.
— Police arrested Thomas M. Hoblit Jr., 22, of Colbert, Oklahoma, charged with shoplifting approximately $154 in merchandise at Walmart. Police said that among the items he allegedly shoplifted were a vibrator, nasal spray, a jacket, and a wireless Bluetooth speaker.
— Police arrested Nova M. Bonita, 41, of Show Low, charged with stealing a Walmart employee’s cell phone and hiding it in the bathroom.
— Police arrested Wayne N. Jackson, 26, of Ft. Apache, charged with shoplifting approximately $155 in merchandise at Walmart by allegedly under scanning items in self check-out, and arrested him on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for driving with a suspended license that came with a $894 cash-only bond.
— Police arrested Jolena L. Tate, 27, of Ft. Apache, charged with shoplifting at Walmart, and on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $523 cash-only bond.
• Nov. 2 — Police arrested Lorenzo Labe, 24, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and aggravated DUI. Police said he showed multiple clues of impairment, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, was driving with a suspended license, allegedly admitted drinking and driving, and had an average BrAC of .078 at the time of arrest.
— Police cited and released Gustavo Chairez Ruiz, 33, of Show Low, charged with driving with a false license plate and a suspended license.
• Nov. 3 — Police cited and released Elvira Sanchez, 32, of Phoenix, charged with criminal speeding. Police said she was allegedly doing 91 mph in a posted 55 mph zone along U.S. 60.
• Nov. 4 — Police arrested Shelley S. Pailzote, 44, of Whiteriver, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said she refused to leave the emergency room of a local hospital after causing a disturbance when asked to do so, then left, but came back in spite of being told not to.
— Police arrested Christopher A. Skinner, 33, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault. Police said he allegedly admitted to hitting his live in girlfriend during an argument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.