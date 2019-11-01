• Oct. 12 — Show Low Police arrested Clint Clendon, 22, of Whiteriver, on a warrant out of Snowflake for interference that came with a $173 bond.
— Police arrested Martin Flores, 25, of Corona, California, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal speeding and driving with a California driver’s license that was suspended in February 2017. Police said Flores was in possession of 4.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a usable amount of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, as well as an unspecified amount of cash.
— Police arrested Metissa M. Hoyt, 28, of Show Low, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Koleman M. Villa, 28, of Show Low, was also arrested, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15), and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.224 at the time of arrest and showed multiple clues of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Police said he allegedly admitted to drinking two beers before driving.
— Police cited and released Uriah C. Washington, 42, of Snowflake, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Dianne N. Rhodes, 37, of Concho, on a warrant out of St. Johns for possession of dangerous drugs that came with a $25,000 bond.
• Oct. 13 – Police cited and released Paul W. Soderquist IV, 28, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Show Low boy, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related criminal damage and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said after an argument with his mother, the boy allegedly pushed her and broke items in the home.
• Oct. 14 — Police arrested Cameron D. Reid, 19, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
