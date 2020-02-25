• Feb. 10 — Show Low Police arrested Dominique D. Thomas, 27, of Avondale, charged with two counts of aggravated DUI. Police said it was his third DUI in 84 months and that he failed field sobriety tests showed multiple clues of impairment, was driving recklessly and was driving with a suspended license.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Show Low boy, and a 15-year-old Show Low girl, both charged with using vaping products at school during regular hours.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Show Low boy, charged with having vaping products on school grounds during regular hours.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Show Low boy, charged with having vaping products on school grounds during regular hours.
— Police arrested Brian W. Reece, 65, of Show Low, charged with theft. Police said he was collecting room rents for the Downtown 9 Motel when he allegedly used $97 of $120 he collected for personal expenses.
• Feb. 11 — Police arrested Danakah E. Minton, 21, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said Minton allegedly admitted choking and biting the victim who reportedly had minor injuries consistent with being assaulted.
• Feb. 12 — Police arrested Ryan B. Hathcock, 27, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $500 bond.
— Police arrested Stephen M. Hughes, 34, of Show Low, charged with possession of a weapon during a drug transaction, possession of marijuana, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs. Police said he allegedly had a meth pipe in plain view on the driver’s side floorboard when pulled over for a traffic offense and that he had five small baggies with meth in them in the car as well. Police said he denied ownership of a small amount of processed THC, but allegedly admitted ownership of he other drugs and paraphernalia.
• Feb. 13 — Police Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Show Low girl and a 14-year-old Show Low girl, both charged with using vaping products on school bus.
— Police arrested Naomi Williams, 34, of Show Low, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. Police said she allegedly had a usable quantity of meth in her possession and two glass meth pipes.
• Feb. 14 – Police arrested Rita Vallejos, 38, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said he was stopped after allegedly crossing the center line multiple times. Police said he had an odor of alcohol on his person, showed multiple clues of impairment, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and hand an average BrAC of 0.203 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Kaden R. Haws, 23, of Mesa, on a Snowflake-Taylor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $950 bond.
— Police arrested James A. Bevell, 34, and Kellee N. Sowle, 26, both Show Low transients and both charged with criminal trespassing. Police said the duo entered the home of Bevell’s mother (after seeing a camera through a window) from which he was previously trespassed and told not to return.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Snowflake boy, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a vape pen.
