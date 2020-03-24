- March 10 — Show Low Police arrested Jennifer M. Holloway, 28, of Lakeside, on a Show Low warrant for failure to obey a court order that came with a $434 cash bond.
— Police arrested Joshua D. Lataif, 32, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Show Low Boy, charged with domestic violence-related assault. Police said the boy allegedly pushed and yelled at his mother during an argument. The boy was released to his aunt and uncle.
- March 11 — Police arrested Robyn D. Perpignani, 63, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply with a court order on an original charge of possession of dangerous drugs that came with a $2,047 bond.
— Police arrested Samuel T. Johnson, 48, of Pinetop, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply with a court order on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $319 bond. Jennifer M. Stone, 34, of Show Low, was arrested at the same time, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply with a court order on original charges of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $2,763 bond.
— Police arrested Jennifer D. Teel, 43, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply with a court order on an original charge of assault that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Joshua D. Lataif, 32, of Show Low, on two Show Low Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on two counts of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Jacob T. Lee, 23, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply with a court order on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $170 cash bond.
