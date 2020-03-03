• Feb. 20 – Show Low Police arrested Jeffrey A. Rusk, 35, of White Mountain Lake, charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous/narcotic drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotic/dangerous drugs for sale, transportation of narcotic/dangerous drugs for sale and possession of marijuana without a valid Arizona Medical Marijuana card. Police said Rusk had a usable amount of brown tar heroin, crystal methamphetamine, glass pipes for smoking drugs, syringes loaded with liquid heroin and meth, prescription pills, a digital scale for weighing drugs and other paraphernalia in his vehicle at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Marcus J. Draper, 40, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana without a valid Arizona Medical Marijuana card, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Police said he was arrested after responding to a cll of a man trying to smoke marijuana with underage persons near a local convenience store.
— Police cited and released Bruce L. Erickson, 64, of Show Low, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 67 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
• Feb. 21 – Police arrested Travis C. Cox, 29, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said officers were called to the 1000 South block of 11th Street on a disturbance at a local bank when officers allegedly detected a strong odor of marijuana. Police said Cox allegedly admitted ownership of a usable amount of marijuana and pipes for smoking it with having a valid Arizona medical marijuana card.
— Police arrested Lindsay Traster, 37, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of extreme DUI that came with a $750 bond.
