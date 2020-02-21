• Jan. 6 – Show Low Police on White Mountain Road near The Home Depot arrested Tamara L. Kee, 22, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for having an open container of alcohol in vehicle that came with a $500 bond. Also arrested was Christopher D. Johnson, 24, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said he showed multiple clues of impairment, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and had an average BrAC of 0.193 at the time of arrest.
— Police in the vicinity of US 60 and 40th Street arrested William I. Infield Jr., 23, of Concho, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia to which he allegedly admitted. Also arrested was Tammi J. Snyder, 41, of Concho, charged with the same to which she also allegedly admitted.
— Police cited and released Caleb C. Chavez, 21, of Lakeside, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police cited and released Joshua D. Lataif, 32, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
• Feb. 7 — Police arrested Christopher J. Assisi, 42, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said that during an argument with his parents he allegedly tried to prevent his father from calling 911 for held and assaulted his mother when she tried to step in on the altercation between Christopher and his father.
• Feb. 8 — Police arrested Leonard, B. Gonnie, 45, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to pay on an original charge of DUI that came with a $1,861 bond.
— Police arrested Keshena S. Jefferson, 34, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct that came with a $500 bond.
• Feb. 9 – Police arrested John M. Carlson, charged with disorderly conduct in the emergency room at Summit Healthcare.
