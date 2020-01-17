• Jan. 1 — Show Low Police arrested Brandon R. Woody, 30, of Show Low, charged with assault, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Police said that during an argument with his girlfriend he allegedly broke a glass item that reportedly sent a piece into the face of an 8-year-old child causing a small cut. Police said he also allegedly held the mother down by force causing bruising and that when a man tried to step in to help the woman he allegedly hit the man in the face causing injury.
— Police arrested Shirley M. Collins, 71, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said Collins was allegedly seen leaving a local bar when she nearly ran into another vehicle and had to slam on her brakes to avoid an accident. Police said she had an average BrAC of 0.89 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Christine M. Sumerlin, 41, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities on a recommendation from his probation officer, a 14-year-old Show Low boy, charged with underage drinking. Arrested and booked was Michael A. Sukut, 35, of Show Low, on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for a marijuana charge hat came with a $10,000 bond.
— Police arrested Henry Luna, 60, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shawn J. Welch, 34, of Show Low, was arrested on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $1,000 bond, and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Angel Y. Velasquez, 46, of Show Low, charged with shoplifting approximately $96 in merchandise from Walmart.
— Police arrested Tiffany S. Potter, 30, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said she allegedly admitted drinking 2 shots of liquor before driving, showed multiple clues of impairment, refused field sobriety tests, and had an average BrAC of 0.248 at the time of arrest.
— Police cited and released Meredith Baroldy, 42, of Globe, charged with having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle.
— Police cited and released Monica G. Bonito, 22, of Whiteriver, charged with having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle.
• Jan. 2 — Police arrested Lionel Lupe, 34, of Cibecue, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Franklin G. Silas, 52, of Ft. Apache, on a warrant for public nuisance that came with a $750 bond.
