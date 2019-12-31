• Dec. 17 — Show Low Police arrested Nicole K. Charley, 31, of Farmington, New Mexico, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police at Show low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Show Low boy, charged with violating an order of protection against a fellow student.
— Police arrested Alexander M. Hogoboom, 24, of Taylor, on Pinetop Justice Court warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct/assault that came with $1,000 in combined bonds.
— Police arrested Jeana M. Turley, 24, of Show Low, charged with illegal dumping on a highway when she allegedly threw a lit cigarette out of her car window.
• Dec. 18 — Police cited and released James Norman, 26, of Lakeside, charged with driving with canceled registration and license out of New Mexico.
— Police arrested Cameron W. Bradford, 33, of Show Low, charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear that came with a $750 bond, and a warrant out of Safford for DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15).
• Dec. 19 — Police arrested Jeremiah L. Suttle, 35, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court for obstruction on an original charge of DUI that came with a $2,569.
— Police at the Show Low Junior High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 13-year-old girl, charged with threatening and intimidating when she allegedly threatened to physically harm (fight) a fellow student.
— Police cited and released Alan J. Carrasco, 21, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
• Dec. 20 — Police arrested Daniel O. Saldana Facio, 19, of Show Low, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of criminal speeding that came with a $250 bond.
— Police arrested Tracelyn R. Skidmore, 39, of Whiteriver, charged with having an open container of whiskey in a vehicle.
— Police arrested Chance K. Adkins Jr., 29, of Phoenix, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
