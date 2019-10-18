• Oct. 2 — Show Low Police arrested Wayne Cooley, 50, a Cibecue transient, charged with drinking alcohol in public and on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order that came with a $1,498 bond. Cynthia P. May, 43, and Brian Taylay, 49, both of Cibecue, were cited and released, charged with drinking alcohol in public.
— Police arrested David P. Smith, 63, of Clay Springs, at the scene of a non-injury accident, charged with DUI to the slightest degree.
— Police arrested Jason C.M. Vader, 20, of Almont, Colo., charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said that during a consent search Vader was found in possession of a usable amount of marijuana and a pipe for smoking it with burnt marijuana residue in it. He reportedly did not have a valid Arizona medical marijuana card.
— Police arrested Duane L. Massey, 35, of Cibecue, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and drinking alcohol in public. Police said he was found at the bus stop in the Walmart parking lot to be in possession of a usable amount of marijuana and a pipe for smoking it when officers responded on a complaint of a man drinking alcohol at the bus stop.
• Oct. 3 – Police arrested Hope A. Lootans, 19, of Vernon, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for criminal trespassing and false reporting to law enforcement that came with a $1,000 bond.
— Police arrested Donovan J. Altaha, 31, of Whiteriver, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Summer D. Dazen, 31, of McNary, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond and on a fresh charge of drinking alcohol in public to which she allegedly admitted. Lee R. Nash, 31, of McNary, was also arrested on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $750 bond, and on a fresh charge of drinking alcohol in public to which he allegedly admitted.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old girl, on truancy charges after she reportedly missed more that 10 percent of her required class time.
- Police arrested Jessica M. Heberer, 39, of Show Low, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. Police said a consent search during a traffic stop revealed a glass pipe with a usable amount of meth residue in it in her possession.
— Police arrested Martin L. Cassadore, 49, of Peridot, charged with disorderly conduct while in the emergency room at Summit Healthcare. Police said he allegedly threatened to harm hospital staff and their family and allegedly threatened to “assassinate” police officers when they responded to the situation.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old White Mountain Lake Boy, charged with being incorrigible and criminal damage. Police said that after an argument with his mother in a vehicle they boy allegedly pulled away from her, them pushed her away and walked away. The boy reportedly struggled with police when they responded to the situation and during a scuffle a police body camera was damaged. The boy was taken home by Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the mother’s request.
• Oct. 4 – Police arrested Thomas E. Hubbard, 23, of Overgaard, on a felony warrant out of the Maricopa County Superior Court that came with a $5,000 bond.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Vernon boy, a 15-year-old Show Low boy, and a 15-year-old Show Low girl, all charged with having vaping products on school grounds during regular hours.
— Police arrested Shadow D. Gosuyen, 31, of Cedar Creek, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Jennifer M. Simpson, 49, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08. Police said she showed multiple clues of impairment, performed poorly on field sobriety tests, had an odor of alcohol on her person and had an average BrAC of 0.170 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Cory M. Bradford, 29, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of dangerous drugs that came with a $2,500 bond and on fresh charges of possession of narcotics and possession of narcotic drug paraphernalia. Police said when searched subsequent to his arrest on the warrant, officers found a syringe loaded with heroin in his possession.
• Oct. 5 _ Police arrested Corey Coleman, 25, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said Coleman allegedly knocked his wife off her feet and onto a bed before dragging her by the ankles off the bed and grabbing her by the throat when she tried to leave with their 4-year-old . A neighbor who reportedly witnessed what happened called police.
— Police arrested Rena L. McConaha, 36, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct when she allegedly got into a heated argument with her 72-year-old mother.
— Police arrested Cordell D. Williams, 31, of Taylor, charged with two counts of aggravated DUI for having his 2-year-old and 5-year-old children in the car when allegedly drinking while under the influence of alcohol. He was also charged with domestic violence-related assault, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and not having a court ordered ignition interlock device in his car. Police said his wife denied being hit in the head while they were at a local gas station that was called in by a credible witness. Williams refused a breath tests so a warrant was obtained for blood draw with results pending to determine if the DUI charge will stick.
— Police arrested Allen Curtis, 53, of Whiteriver, on a warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $582 bond. Erman Gloshay, 46, of Whiteriver, was also arrested on a felony warrant for failure to appear on original weapons charges that came with a $1,000 bond. He is reportedly currently on federal probation and is not allowed to possess weapons.
— Police arrested Daphane H. Walker, 23, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said she performed poorly on field sobriety tests, showed multiple clues of impairment and had an average BrAC of 0.180 at the time of arrest.
• Oct. 6 – Police arrested Aliyah D. James, 19, of Whiteriver, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of underage drinking that came with a $250 bond.
— Police cited and released Cody Gillespie, 26, of Phoenix, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Show Low girl, charged with being incorrigible and a runaway.
— Police arrested Matthew L. Skinner, 35, of Show Low, on a no-bond felony warrant out of Indiana with nationwide extradition for a parole violation in connection with dealing dangerous drugs and on a fresh charge of providing false information to law enforcement. Police said he gave a fake name to try and avoid arrest on the warrant.
• Oct. 7 – Police arrested Brandyen W. Jackson, 24, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an animal related charge that came with a $190 cash bond.
— Police arrested Vincent R. Chavez, 39, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, domestic violence-related assault and on two warrants. One out of the Show Low Justice Court for violating a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $743 cash bond, and the other out of the Pinetop Justice Court for the same that came with an additional $339 cash bond. Police said that during an argument with his wife that turned physical, Chavez allegedly pushed her to the floor and ran out before coming back and being arrested by police.
• Oct. 8 – Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Lakeside boy, charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with an educational institution. Police said the boy allegedly was yelling and cursing during class and allegedly threw chairs and damaged a music stand.
— Police arrested Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old boy, charged with making terrorist threats and interfering with an educational institution when he allegedly said he would “shoot up the school.”
— Police cited and released a 16-year-old Show Low boy, charged with criminal speeding. Police said he was doing 71 mph in a posted 35 mph zone.
— Police arrested Fernando B. Baca, 31, of Show Low, and Khonstance S. Milan, 27, of Show Low, both charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage. Police said that during a mutual argument they both broke each others windshields.
