• Jan. 11 — Show Low Police arrested Kyle A. Brueggemann, 19, of Show Low, Denton W. Swanty, 20, of Show Low, Koby C. Crandall, 20, of Show Low, and Taylor J. Solomon, 18, of Show Low, all charged with underage drinking.
— Police arrested Ivana D. Lee, 29, of Cibecue, charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs and shoplifting. She was also arrested on a warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of false reporting to law enforcement that came with a $404 cash bond.
— Police on Clark Road arrested Jason M. Haynie, 37, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing a highway and failure to comply with law enforcement. Police said he was walking in the number 2 lane on the highway and refused to stop when requested by officers while also allegedly yelling obscenities at them.
— Police arrested Sara D. Dickerson, 27, of Lakeside, on a warrant out of Flagstaff for a parole violation that came with a $1,100 bond, and on a warrant out of Show Low for dog at large that came with an additional $110 cash bond.
• Jan. 12 — Police arrested Brian S. Johnson, 48, of Phoenix, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (glass marijuana pipe and marijuana grinder).
• Jan. 16 – Police arrested Elias N. Hendricks, 28, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on original charges of DUI, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and leaving he scene of a crash that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police arrested Xena M. Cromwell, 54, of Whiteriver, charged with shoplifting approximately $48 in merchandise from Walmart using the self check out lanes.
— Police arrested Martin S. Melgar, 36, of Ft. Apache, charged with possession of marijuana, and on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for disobeying a court order on an original charge of having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Police said he had a usable amount of marijuana hidden in his shoe.
— Police arrested Jesus A. Ramirez Vargas, 24, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
— Police arrested Greggory C. Ramsey, 57, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said he showed multiple clues of impairment refused sobriety tests and had an average BrAC of 0.206 at the time of arrest.
