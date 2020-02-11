• Jan. 24 — Show Low Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Show Low boy, charged with having vape products on school grounds during regular hours.
— Police cited and released Jennifer D. Teel, 43, of Show Low, on a warrant out of Navajo County for a probation violation related to criminal trespassing.
— Police arrested Jesse C. Eden, 34, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Eden allegedly disturbed the peace of a victim who was at a local business establishment with her 7-year-old daughter, allegedly approaching them and making them nervous and causing them to go inside the store for safety. Police said when officers questioned Eden about the incident he allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and had an open container of alcohol in his jacket.
— Police arrested Tristan T. Dehner, 35, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said he had an average BrAC of 0.084 at the time of arrest.
• Jan. 25 — Police arrested Dustin K. Swenson, 39, of Lakeside, on a warrant out of the Apache County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on charges of DUI and extreme DUI that came with a cash bond of $1,462.50. While being booked into the Navajo County jail he was also charged with promoting prison contraband when he allegedly tried to smuggle in crystal methamphetamine and a glass pipe for smoking it.
— Police arrested Cameron. W. Bradford, 33, of Show Low, on a Navajo County Superior Court no-bond felony warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of dangerous drug sales, and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
— Police cited and released Juan C. Castro, 22, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Dustin R. Garvin, 34, of Snowflake, charged with possession of dangerous drugs (meth).
• Jan. 26 — Police arrested Andrew P. Donahue, 36, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said Donahue was in a verbal altercation with his girlfriend when he allegedly left the house then came back and broke a Playstation.
— Police arrested Sarah R. Maloy, 32, of Show Low, on 4 warrants out of Show Low for failure to appear on charges of shoplifting, disorderly conduct and trespassing that came with combined bonds of $3,000.
— Police arrested Katelyn M. Fawcett, 22, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for DUI that came with a $2,500 bond.
— Police arrested Justin Q. Davis, 39, of Phoenix, charged with child abuse, possession of narcotics, false reporting to law enforcement, possession of narcotic drug paraphernalia, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, and a felony warrant out of Maricopa County on an original charge of possession of dangerous drugs that came with a $4,500 bond Police said he admitted using dangerous drugs with his wife in front of their 3-year-old daughter. Also arrested was his wife, Amber K. Ford, 27, of Phoenix, charged with possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotic drugs, and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Police said the child had a broken arm in a cast and that the Arizona Department of Child Services was called in.
• Jan. 27 — Police cited and released Michael L. Perez, 34, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license. Police said he was cited after he allegedly ran his car into a ditch in the vicinity of 1221 Old Linden Rd. round 5:47 p.m. and could not get out.
