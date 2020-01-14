• Dec. 31, 2019 – Show Low Police arrested Nelvin Swift, 55, of Whiteriver, charged with trespassing at Walmart.
— Police arrested Barbara G. May, 70, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and having an open container of alcohol in her vehicle. Police said she had an average BrAC of 0.139 at the time of arrest.
— Police arrested Rina L. McConaha, 37, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police said her father called them saying his daughter was “acting strange” and banging on doors to be let in. Police said when officers arrived at the residence McConaha struggled with them while being taken into custody causing them to use force to handcuff her.
— Police arrested Nicolas B. Barrientos, 34, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08.
— Police cited and released Jackson Clark, 41, of Show Low, charged with not having a court ordered ignition interlock device in his vehicle.
— Police cited and released Sarah R. Maloy, 32, of Show Low, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
— Police cited and released Lisa M. Hargett, 44, of Show Low, charged with not having a court ordered ignition interlock device in her vehicle.
• Jan. 1 — Police arrested Alicia R. Harvey, 19, of Taylor, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08 and extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15). Police said she showed multiple clues of impairment and had a BrAC of 0.159. Cited and referred to juvenile authorities was a 15-year-old Whiteriver girl, charged with underage drinking, who was with Harvey.
— Police arrested Samuel U. Giuliano, 28, of Show Low, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mark A. Heller, 36, of Lakeside, was arrested on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $1,576 bond. Jennifer M. Holloway, 28, of Lakeside, was arrested on a Navajo County Superior Court warrant for failure to appear on an original domestic violence charge that came with a $2,000 bond.
