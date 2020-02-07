• Jan. 21 — Show Low Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Whiteriver boy and a 16-year-old Whiteriver boy, both charged with shoplifting at Walmart. Police said after a short vehicle pursuit the boys were caught with the help of a neighboring police agency.
• Jan. 22 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Show Low boy, charged with truancy after allegedly only attending approximately 34 percent of the days he was supposed to.
— Police arrested William R. Hill, 28 and Deanna F. Barney-Hill, 28, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, and both charged with disorderly conduct. William was also charged with assault. Police said that after a dispute about a soft drink at the Show Low McDonald’s restaurant, the couple was asked to leave and refused becoming more disruptive. Police said that as an employee tried to get them to leave the restaurant, Deanna lunged at the employee allegedly purposely pouring a soft drink on the employee. William allegedly also became involved in the altercation and when another employee tried to help their fellow employee, William allegedly slammed a small door on the employee’s finger causing injury.
— Police arrested Robert L. Robertson, 55, of Lakeside, charged with aggravated assault on a healthcare worker and disorderly conduct. Police said he allegedly was yelling and swinging his arms in a combative manner while at Summit Healthcare and that he allegedly struck one worker while disturbing the peace at the hospital.
— Police arrested Cullen O. Kemp, 39, of Lakeside, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charged of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $750 bond.
• Jan. 23 — Police arrested Sterling A. Hinckley, 23, of Clay Springs, charged with shoplifting $70 in lottery tickets from the Speedway gas station at 1790 S. White Mountain Rd.
— Police arrested Tiffany L. Smith, 31, of Show Low, on a Navajo County Superior Court felony warrant and a Graham County felony no-bond warrant. Also arrested was Jimmy W. Roberson, 31, of White Mountain Lake, charged with false reporting to law enforcement. Police said he allegedly lied about Smith being in the room with him when they came to arrest her on the two felony warrants.
— Police arrested Douglas H. Begay, 25, of Snowflake, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related assault. Police said Begay allegedly forced his girlfriend into a vehicle and assaulted her for about an hour, giving her a bloody nose, as he drove after a dispute about her looking at Begay’s brother in a manner Begay did not approve of.
— Police arrested Jessica M. Heberer, 39, of Show Low, on a Navajo County warrant for dog at large that came with a $250 bond and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with an additional $1,000 bond.
— Police arrested Belinda M. Dehose, 40, of Cibecue, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $750 bond.
— Police cited and released Travis M. Henry, 54, of Whiteriver, charged with driving with a suspended license.
