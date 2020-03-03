Show Low Police
• Feb. 18 — Show Low Police arrested Doren L. Toll, 57, of Overgaard, charged with DUI and possession of marijuana. Police said officers were called to Summit Healthcare about a man causing a disturbance. When officers arrived at the hospital the man had left in a Dodge pickup, according to hospital staff. Officers reportedly caught up to Doren on Show Low Lake Road and when questioning him allegedly detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Police said he showed multiple clues of impairment while refusing to take field sobriety tests nor submit to a breathalyzer. A warrant for a blood draw to determine his BrAC at the time of arrest was obtained, the results of which are pending.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and released Vince M. Shibutani, 18, of Show Low, charged with having vape products on school grounds during regular hours.
• Feb. 19 — Police at the Navajo County Health Department in Show Low at 600 N. 9th Pl. arrested Timothy I. McIntire, 43, of Show Low, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said he was walking his dog within city limits without a leash when he allegedly became angry with bystanders and began to yell at them. Police said when officers arrived he allegedly asked to be taken to jail in an aggressive tone and that while being placed in handcuffs he allegedly became more upset and yelled at officers making threats that allegedly included the statement, “Rifle rounds will not be stopped by a bullet proof vest.”
— Police arrested Ethan M. Peed, 30, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to pay on an original charge of DUI that came with a $3,970 bond. Also arrested was Lee A. Randall, 29, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court order on an original charge of criminal damage that came with a $778 bond.
