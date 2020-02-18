• Feb. 4 — Show Low Police at the Downtown 9 Motel at 1457 E. Deuce of Clubs arrested Wayne Cooley, 51, of Cibecue, charged with criminal damage for breaking a window valued at $150 and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of drinking in public that came with a $500 bond.
— Police at the Show Low Junior High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 14-year-old Clay Springs boy, charged with making terrorist threats, interfering with an educational institution and disorderly conduct. The boy allegedly admitted he was annoyed at other students but denied threatening to “blow up” the school.
— Police arrested Lindsay M. Colvin, 37, of Show Low, charged with trespassing at the Mountain Oaks Apartments on North 5th Street. She was previously trespassed from the apartments on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 and told not to return.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Show Low boy, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. The boy’s parents called police after allegedly catching their son smoking marijuana in his bedroom.
• Feb. 5 — Police arrested Dora C. Hovel, 33, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for obstruction on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $523 cash bond.
— Police at the Navajo County Probation Office at 904 E. Deuce of Clubs arrested Raymond C. Cole Jr., 55, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct that came with a $1,500 bond.
— Police cited and released Joshua D. Lataif, 32, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police arrested Candace Painter, 35, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• Feb. 6 — Police arrested Francis M. Grimes, of Whiteriver, charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, and possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia. Jawan T. Thompson, 19, of Whiteriver, was also arrested, charged with shoplifting alcohol, underage drinking and on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
— Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old Show Low boy, charged with truancy.
— Police arrested Lawrence A. Valencia, 50, of Vernon, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $1,500 bond, and on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal trespassing and drinking in public that came with an additional $750 bond.
