• Nov. 23 — Police arrested Randall L. Hughes, 39, of Show Low, on a Navajo County felony warrant for dangerous/narcotic drug charges and on a fresh charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nov. 24 — Police cited and referred to the courts a 17-year-old Pinetop female motorist, charged with criminal speeding when she was allegedly doing 69 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
• Nov. 25 — Police at Show Low High School cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Lakeside girl, charged with simple assault for allegedly hitting another student in the head with her hand.
— Police arrested Jeffery Footracer, 53, of Whiteriver, on two warrants. One out of the Show Low Justice Court for failure to appear on an original charge of drinking alcohol in public that came with a $500 bond, and the other out of the Pinetop Justice Court for violating a promise to appear on a charge of shoplifting that came with an additional $750 bond.
— Police arrested Patricia A. Brenner, 61, of Overgaard, charged with felony shoplifting after she allegedly stole approximately $884 in jewelry from Walmart.
• Nov. 26 — Show Low Police arrested Alicia M. Cross, 37, of Lakeside, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for theft that came with a $192 bond.
— Police arrested Brian A. James, 28, of Whiteriver, charged with domestic violence-related assault. Police said that during an argument with his girlfriend he allegedly pulled her thumb back causing injury.
• Nov. 27 — Police arrested Rickey Young, 46, of Concho, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Police arrested Barney L. Massey, 44, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for obstruction on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $458 bond.
— Police arrested Kim Anderson, 56, of Scottsdale, charged with (pending) DUI to the slightest degree. Police said Anderson refused field sobriety tests and a breath test causing officers to get a warrant for a blood draw, the results of which are pending.
• Nov. 28 — Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old Lakeside girl, charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tobacco.
— Police said the girl allegedly admitted ownership of a glass pipe and a usable amount of marijuana as well as tobacco products and was released to her mother.
Nov. 29 — Police cited and released Leon Caddo, 41, of Cibecue, charged with having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Also arrested on an identical charge was Marrietta E. Lewis, 34, of Cibecue, who was also charged with DUI to the slightest degree and arrested on a warrant out of the Pinetop Justice Court for shoplifting that came with a $750 bond, and on a warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court for shoplifting that came with an additional $750 bond.
• Nov. 30 — Police arrested Sara J. Weiss, 36, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for obstruction on an original charge of DUI that came with an $821 cash bond, and on another warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia that came with an additional $597 bond.
• Nov. 30 — Show Low Police arrested Tracy R. Barclay, 52, of Show Low, on a warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Amber R. Chavez, 33, of Apache Junction, on a felony warrant out of the Maricopa County Superior Court on two counts of aggravated DUI that came with a $2,500 bond.
— Police arrested Marvin R. Daniels Jr., 23, of Phoenix, charged with two counts of possession of narcotics for sale, two counts of transportation of narcotics, and three counts of possession of narcotic drug paraphernalia. Jade D. Dean, 25, of Phoenix, was arrested and also charged with two counts of narcotics, two counts of possession of narcotics for sale, two counts of transportation of narcotics and three counts of possession of narcotic drug paraphernalia. Police said the duo had fentanyl within reach in the center console of their vehicle while driving, as well as marijuana and 30 THC vape cartridges in the vehicle. Daniels reportedly tried to lie about his identity until officers were able to establish his real name via an insurance card.
• Dec. 1 — Police arrested Robert A. Stringer, 25, of Show Low, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15), and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20). Police said he showed multiple clues of impairment, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and had an average BrAC of 0.211 at the time of arrest. He was also arrested and charged with domestic violence-related assault after he allegedly tried to choke his wife of 6 years earlier with whom he has two children.
— Police arrested Ronald R. Daley, 48, of Lakeside, charged with threatening and intimidating and domestic violence-related threatening and intimidating. Police said he allegedly messaged his son (who lives in Phoenix with his wife and 6 children) that he was going to “beat” him and “burn his house down” or to hire someone to do it.
