Show Low Police
• Dec. 21 — Show Low Police cited and released David Rowe, 37, of Overgaard, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Police cited and released Lyle H. Alchesay, 19, of Whiteriver, charged with driving with a suspended license. Myrna Alchesay, 21 of Whiteriver, was arrested on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for shoplifting that came with a $750 bond. Evangelene Curtis, 50, of Whiteriver, was arrested on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for shoplifting that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Maryjane, Arbizo, 22, of Show Low, charged with aggravated DUI. Police said she was in a single vehicle non-injury incident in which she allegedly ran her car off the road near Tractor Supply and was taken to Summit Healthcare to be checked out before she was arrested. Police said they found three open containers of alcohol in her car and that she allegedly admitted drinking and driving. Police said they had to get a warrant for blood draw to determine her BrAC at the time of arrest. The results of the blood draw are pending.
— Police arrested Vanessa M. K. Cumbo, 29, on a warrant out of Gilbert for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $750 bond.
— Police arrested Juan Carlos Munoz, 25, of Lakeside, on a Show Low warrant for failure to appear on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor that came with a $750 bond. Jevanny J. Ventura, 25, of Lakeside, was arrested on a St. Johns warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of no vehicle insurance that came with a $1,000 bond.
• Dec. 22 — Police arrested Brian C. Barker, 30, of Snowflake, on a warrant for violating a court order on an original charge of impersonation that came with a $1,478 bond.
— Police arrested Shelby B. Morris, 27, of Show Low, charged with hindering law enforcement. Police said that when officers went to Morris’ home to ask about a runaway, she allegedly falsely told them the child was not there and did not know where the child was. The child was reportedly found inside the residence.
— Police arrested Landsey R. Johnson, 39, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related threatening and intimidating. Police said she became upset over a barking neighbor’s dog and began yelling at the neighbors and threatening them.
— Police arrested Elizabeth R. Chittick, 40, of Phoenix, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• Dec. 23 — Police arrested Michael D. Ballew, 49, of Taylor, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for violating a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $1,357 bond.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 16-year-old Show Low boy, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related threatening and intimidating. Police said that during an argument with his mother, the boy (who is on probation for another violation) allegedly told his mother to “get out of his face,” brandished a pocket knife and threatened to “take care” of his stepfather, but never specifically threatened anyone with physical harm. Police said the boy’s probation officer requested officers take him into custody.
